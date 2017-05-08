© Reuters

Neo-Nazis Call Black People Ni**** While Protecting Confederate Statue

by
editors
The white supremacists wore body armor, biker leather, wooden shields and helmets and carried bats and flags which could easily be used as clubs for hitting people.

 

 

Supporters and opponents of removing New Orleans Confederate monuments clashed on Sunday at Lee Circle where the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stands.

The rally, to call for the removal of all statues, street and school names that honor white supremacists, was organized by Take ‘Em Down NOLA, whose demonstrators were holding signs including “end white supremacy,” “power to the people,” and “justice for Alton.” Most of them came wearing light, summer clothes.

As opposed to them, pro-monument protesters arrived at Lee Circle rearing for a fight. The white supremacists wore body armor, biker leather, wooden shields and helmets and carried bats and flags which could easily be improvised as clubs for hitting people.  The group had come in response to the calls for far-right organizations that called the march “The Battle of New Orleans” and urged their neo-Nazi followers to employ the same violent tactics seen at a protest in Berkeley, California, last month.

“This is not your f***ing country. You were born in Africa, you n*****. F*** you, n*****, n*****, n*****” shouted a demented white supremacist to a black woman at one point.

Another protester shouted there would be “antifa blood” on the end of his flagstaff by the end of the day.

“There’s going to be no mercy today,” he said.

Some other white supremacists held signs, “I’m only here for the violence.”

Read More: Republican Says Ax Slave Monument Too If Confederate Statue Taken Down

 

 

 

Rhetoric like this is hardly freedom of speech. This is hate speech.

However, what’s surprising is the fact that none of the police officers, who formed a barricade between the two protesting crowds, ordered the white supremacists to tamp down on their incendiary rhetoric, which was basically a hate crime.

The tense meeting came amid a debate about the future of the Jim Crow-era monument. In December 2015, the New Orleans City Council voted to remove the Lee monument and three other symbols of the Confederacy from public spaces. Proponents of the memorials fought a legal case to save them, but lost.

However, city officials have refused to provide precise date on when the statues would be removed because of threats made against the contractors who would do so. When the Battle of Liberty Place monument came down two weeks ago, contractors did the work in the middle of the night wearing Kevlar and face masks.

Read More: Pro-Trump GOPer Likens Confederate Monument’s Removal To ISIS’ Victory
Tags:
confederacy confederate flag n word neo nazi new orleans news protest united states white supremacists white supremacy
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.