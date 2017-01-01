New Year 2017 Celebrated Around The World PHOTOS

Use ';' to separate multiple email addresses

With the clock striking 12, the world says goodbye to 2016, and welcomes 2017. Check out New Year's eve photo from around the world!

Revelers at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile.

Fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

People gather at Hallgrims church to celebrate the New Year in Reykjavik, Iceland.

View of a light show on the city's iconic Arc de Triomphe monument during the New Year celebration in Paris, France.

Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations.

A man photographs fireworks as they explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain.

Fireworks explode near to the High Cathedral of Saint Peter during New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

Fireworks explode next to the Palace of Culture during New Year celebrations in Warsaw, Poland.

Fireworks explode over Sofia, Bulgaria, during New Year's day celebrations.

Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Fireworks explode around at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai during the New Year celebrations, UAE.

Fireworks explode above the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.

Fireworks explode over Vienna's skyline during New Year celebration in Vienna, Austria.

Fireworks explode over the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) square during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya.

Fireworks are seen above Pyongyang, North Korea on New Year day in this photo provided by KCNA in Pyongyang.

People watch fireworks explode around the National Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Fireworks explode behind the monument of national hero Jose Rizal during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines.

People gather to observe fireworks in celebration of the New Year in Karachi, Pakistan.

A man gets a haircut with the number "2017" depicted to welcome the new year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India.

All Images Source: Reuters

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters