New York Post Unapologetically Calls Donald Trump Jr. An Idiot

The New York Post says Donald Trump Jr. was, “dumb, dumb, dumb” for accepting a meeting with a Russian lawyer in the midst of his father’s campaign.

In a brief yet scathing article, the New York Post reasoned that the only excuse for Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during President Donald Trump's campaign was his own idiocy.

The editorial was published days after Trump Jr. voluntarily released emails of his correspondences to set up a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who he believed might reveal controversial information regarding his father’s opponent, Hillary Clinton. In the candid post, the news outlet states the obvious: "Donald Trump Jr. is an idiot."

The New York Post plainly lists the series of decisions Trump Jr. had to make to end up in the incriminating position that he’s currently in. Even if we dismiss the moral ambiguity of his meeting with a Kremlin-tied lawyer, it’s difficult to consider just how gullible Trump Jr. must have been to wholeheartedly agree to the meeting without any reservations.

As the New York Times reports, Trump Jr. excitedly responded to the lawyer’s request for a meeting by emailing, “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

What’s more, Trump Jr. invited former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and White House adviser Jared Kushner to hear from the supposed whistleblower. But even after multiple attempts to get Veselnitskaya to release the juicy gossip, Trump Jr. realized that all she wanted to talk about was a law that deals with adoption between Russian and American families.

The Post’s recent editorial is somewhat surprising considering its typical right-leaning tendencies and its preponderance to support President Trump, even at his worst. That’s best exhibited through some of its other editorials on this very issue which side with the president in identifying the search for evidence of a collision with Russia as a witch hunt. This just goes to show Trump Jr.'s action was so utterly stupid, it can even get both sides of the political aisle to agree.