Women Gets Threats Targeting Her Children After Unmasking KKK Members

A woman reportedly “unmasked” four members of the white supremacist cult, the Ku Klux Klan, in Gloversville, New York.

As a result, she received death targeting her children.

Nicole Martish’s children were threatened with violence after she, along with some other people, provided information that helped expose the identities of some Klan members.

“They’re posting pictures of my kids all over the internet saying they are going to use them as human speed bumps,” said Martish who is working on a race relations forum in the city.

The threats came after some people accused Martish and other informers of trying to “cause a stir.” She plead her critics for their support to get rid of the hate group, because enabling them wouldn’t benefit anyone.

“As a community, we need to stick together and stand together and make something happen,” she said.

According to the police, they didn’t have to deal with any KKK-related incidents since the recruitment flyer incident that took place in Alabama.

“Sleep well tonight knowing that the Klan is alert and awake,” read the flyers pasted across yards and driveways of Hoover, Alabama, residents.

Martish further detailed how the Klan claimed of being enormous in number.

“They [local KKK members] are claiming there are 200 of them in Fulton County,” she said, expressing she doesn’t believe the information, speculating it's way less than that. “Even if there are just five, five of them can do something.”

