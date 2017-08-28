Two Magazine Covers Drop The Mic On Trump's Charlottesville Response

“President Trump’s weak pushback to hate groups – as if he was trying not to alienate them as voters – compelled me to take up my pen.”

President Donald Trump sparked a fiery debate with his controversial remarks on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. His comments not only highlighted his administration’s confusing stance on white supremacy but also drew widespread criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Amid severe backlash, the latest cover pages of The New Yorker and The Economist have criticized Trump for his defensive remarks.

The Economist’s front cover shows the commander-in-chief shouting through a Klu Klux Klan megaphone.

Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/lYD3HLXvSC — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

In an editorial, The Economist said Trump is “politically inept, morally barren and temperamentally unfit for office.” It further read, “Mr Trump’s seemingly heartfelt defense of those marching to defend Confederate statues spoke to the degree to which white grievance and angry, sour nostalgia is part of his world view.”

Meanwhile, The New Yorker’s cover page shows Trump blowing wind to a KKK sail.

An early look at next week's cover, "Blowhard," by David Plunkert: https://t.co/VuBXtwJCUQ pic.twitter.com/zsDHVOBBQO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 17, 2017

David Plunkert, the artist behind the creation, said Trump’s weak pushback forced him to depict such an image.

“President Trump’s weak pushback to hate groups – as if he was trying not to alienate them as voters – compelled me to take up my pen. A picture does a better job showing my thoughts than words do; it can have a light touch on a subject that’s extremely scary,” added Plunkert.

Time also released its latest cover page, which, although didn’t show Trump, but depicted a man in thick black boots covered in U.S. flag giving a Nazi salute.

What do you think of Time Magazine's latest cover of Racial Hatred in America? pic.twitter.com/0UxkMYA9Jr — Jasmine Brooks (@JasmineCBS21) August 17, 2017

After the Charlottesville tragedy, Trump had been assailed by Republicans and Democrats alike for failing to respond more forcefully to the violence. After, approximately 48 hours, he finally offered a tepid speech.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” he said.

However, later on in another speech he made controversial remarks about the Charlottesville tragedy where he said “both sides” — as in both the neo-Nazis and the counter-protestors — are to blame for the violence.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Jonathan Ernst