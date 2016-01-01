‘Good Riddance Day’: New Yorkers Literally Shred Bad Memories Of 2016

2016 has been a difficult year of people all around the world for various reasons, and New Yorkers are getting rid of bad memories on “Good Riddance Day.”

2016 brought numerous unexpected events to people around the world, including the election of Donald Trump as president; the Brexit vote; the death of celebrities such as Prince, David Bowie, George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debby Reynolds; and the rise of hate crimes, racism and terrorist attacks.

With all that negativity, people are now ready to bid farewell to the year and look forward to better things happening in 2017. Full of hope, New Yorkers made their way to the Times Square to be part of the “Good Riddance Day” event.

The event, hosted by “Shred-it” paper shredding services, sees people write down their worst memories on a piece of paper and put it into a shredding machine to get rid of them. They also bring along belongings they no longer want and hammer them until they’re destroyed.

The concept stems from a Latin American tradition where people stuff dolls with objects representing bad memories and set them on fire.

“So this is the 10th annual Good Riddance Day and its really part of the cycle of New Year’s Eve because New Year’s Eve is not only about looking forward with a sense of hope and new beginnings but it is also about letting go of the bad things from the last year,” one event attendee said.

Social media users used the hashtag #GoodRiddanceDay to talk about the event and tell the world about the things and memories they wish to leave behind in 2016.

Check out the video above to learn more about the interesting event.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters