News Outlet Apologizes For Using DeRay McKesson Photo In Robbery Story

Idaho CBS affiliate KBOI faced scrutiny for erroneously using activist DeRay McKesson's photo in a tweet reporting a crime that he had nothing to do with.

What a powerful image of @deray... And a powerful image summing up our society today. #freeDeray pic.twitter.com/HO8j1TgGKz — Tasha (@tashachelsea) July 10, 2016

An Idaho CBS affiliate made an egregious mistake using the likeness of prominent Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson in a bank robbery story.

The news station KBOI tweeted a story with the headline “Would-be robber arrives early at banks to find doors locked” accompanied by an image of McKesson being arrested back in 2016 during a demonstration in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after the police shooting of Alton Sterling.

Sinclair–owned TV station apologizes for using a photo of BLM leader @deray in an unrelated crime story. https://t.co/JurkQKvJkk pic.twitter.com/C49t01O2Zt — Fusion (@Fusion) July 17, 2017

The tweet found its way to McKesson, who retweeted it with the caption, “I haven’t been anywhere near a bank robbery. FYI.”

I haven't been anywhere near a bank robbery. FYI. https://t.co/c7mWZlMLR8 — deray mckesson (@deray) July 15, 2017

Upon facing backlash for the error, KBOI apologized to the activist and former Baltimore mayoral candidate in another tweet: “We messed up. We mistakenly tweeted a photo of @deray with an unrelated story link about a bank robbery. We at KBOI are very sorry.”

We messed up. We mistakenly tweeted a photo of @deray with an unrelated story link about a bank robbery. We at KBOI are very sorry. — KBOI 2News (@KBOITV) July 15, 2017

As expected, many Twitter users did not stand for KBOI’s blunder and gave the news station a piece of their minds.

Screenshot this, because you may have a defamation/libel suit on your hands. — J Wood (@mxyzplx) July 15, 2017

Sue. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 15, 2017

That's a helluva a mistake. How did you accidentally grab a years old photo? — Allison Britt (@iMakeArtifacts) July 15, 2017

Clearly this was intentional because your sister station did the same thing. Sue them @deray #BlackTwitter https://t.co/Dj8iO9C6NO — Maxine Baptiste (@brownsugar7878) July 15, 2017

You might want to check the work locker of your social media manager. Those white sheets probably aren't bed linens. — Kno (@Kno) July 15, 2017

This was more than a mess up. This is colossal ineptitude. — LibT.A.R.D.I.S. (@Danielia) July 15, 2017

One might be inclined to brush this issue off as a mistake made by some oblivious intern who failed to realize McKesson was a notable figure and thought they were choosing a random arrest photo floating around the internet. However, even if that is the case, the gaffe is much too serious to sweep under the rug.

Not only was this tweet damaging to McKesson’s reputation and public image, but it tarnished the integrity of the entire news station. Beyond President Donald Trump’s frequent bogus accusations against credible news sources, the issue of fake news is real.

In order to combat all of the fabricated and false stories on the web, news outlets must always be mindful of the information they are distributing to the public. KBOI failed to do this, and going forward, the veracity of all their content will likely be in question.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Andrew Kelly