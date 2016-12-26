Newt Gingrich: People Should Get Used To ‘Brilliant’ Tweets By Trump

“We might as well get used to it. This is who he is, that’s how he’s gonna operate, whether it’s brilliant or stupid,” said Gingrich to Wallace.

Newt Gingrich thinks Donald Trump’s use of Twitter is not reckless, irresponsible or dangerous. In fact, he says it’s “brilliant” and people “might as well get used to it.”

The former House speaker was discussing Trump’s horrifying tweet that welcomed the idea of a nuclear arms race with Fox News Chris Wallace and this is what he said about people who were angry about the president-elect’s impulsive streak to express his violent thoughts without any regards to the consequences:

“The tweeting thing. Let me just suggest, if I might, we might as well get used to it. This is who he is, that’s how he’s gonna operate, whether it’s brilliant or stupid. He beats 16 rivals, then he beat Hillary Clinton and he beat the elite media. He ain’t givin’ it up.”

“Do you think it’s brilliant or stupid?” Wallace asked.

“I think it’s brilliant,” Gingrich replied. “Because first of all, he is able, very quickly, over and over again, to set the agenda and at almost no cost.”

Gingrich apparently believes the president-elect’s tweets represent a dawn of a new era of communication — despite the fact that his careless words could lead to a disturbance in international relations.

In fact, some world leaders have even called out United States over the fact that although it tells other countries to give up their nuclear programs, it itself seems to be preparing for a nuclear strike and at the same time, tells its allies to arm themselves.

And when North Korea, the world’s most cantankerous nation, starts calling Trump crazy, there is definitely something wrong.

Other people think Gingrich, along with Trump, has become stupid as well.

 

 

