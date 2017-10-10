NFL To Amend Anthem Rules After Bowing Down To Trump

“Everyone at this point is frustrated by the situation. The commissioner and the owners do want the players to stand. We think it is an important part of the game.”

Looks like President Donald Trump’s feud with the National Football League isn’t ending anytime soon. In his latest move, he suggested using tax laws to penalize the league for players who kneel in protest of racial injustice.

Hours after Trump’s “threat,” it emerged the NFL is considering to change its rules to force all players to stand during the U.S. national anthem.

“Everyone at this point is frustrated by the situation. The commissioner and the owners do want the players to stand. We think it is an important part of the game,” said Joe Lockhart, NFL chief spokesperson.

NFL is the world’s top-grossing sports league and it gave up its tax-free status two years ago. Even before giving up the status, only a small portion of the league was exempted from taxes. On the other hand, individual teams paid federal taxes on all revenues.

The league, however, does receive massive tax breaks to build stadiums.

Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL, also penned a letter to all 32 team executives stating they needed “to move past this controversy.” He also added that a plan regarding the issue will be addressed at the meeting New York which is due to take place on Oct. 17-18.

In the letter, he praised players and owners “who have done the hard work over the past year to listen, understand and attempt to address the underlying issues within their communities.”

However, Goodell didn’t mention what plan is in the making to make sure players stand for the anthem.

JUST IN: In letter to NFL owners, Roger Goodell says: "We believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem." pic.twitter.com/iveGOQgJnz — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 10, 2017

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who knelt with players just two weeks ago with his team, backtracked on his stance and said if any of his players chose to demonstrate during the anthem, they would be benched.

“If you do not honor and stand for the flag in the way that a lot of our fans feel that you should ... if that’s not the case, then you won’t play,” said Jones.

He further added, “That’s nothing new as far as that being my wish or the way I want the Cowboys. As far as whether or not I will basically institute or do what I said I would just say. ... I would ask anybody to look at my record relative to what I say I’m going to do.”

The White House also supported the idea of forcing players to stand during the pre-game anthem.

“We are glad to see the NFL taking positive steps in that direction,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

While explaining what Trump’s tax-breaks tweet was directed towards, she said, “The federal tax law doesn’t apply here, but certainly we know that they receive tax subsidies on a variety of different levels.”

In response to the latest move, the NFL Players Association said “we do not have a response at this time.”

Colin Kaepernick, who was part of San Francisco 49ers, gave birth to the idea of kneeling down in protest of racial profiling and police brutality. The protest took a form of a movement after Trump urged team owners to fire players who choose to kneel.

Since then, scores of people have supported the movement and have come forward against racism.

The league has been controversial in many ways. In 2014, Goodell faced mounting calls for his resignation after he dealt with domestic abuse cases in the league leniently.

And now the league is planning to force players who peacefully stage protest against a problem that is claiming innocent lives in our country.

Racial profiling that leads to police brutality is a problem that is infecting our society and a league that has massive following and popularity is planning to prohibit players from making people aware of the problem, is downright condemnable.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Yuri Gripas