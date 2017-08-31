NFL Star J.J. Watt Raises Massive Fund For Hurricane Harvey Victims

Houston Texans’ star defensive end J.J. Watt's online fundraising for Hurricane Harvey relief hit a new mark.

With Texas beginning the rebuilding process following the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, the NFL star decided to pitch in by starting an online fundraiser for the victims of the deadly natural disaster. Watt set $200,000 as the goal of the fundraiser, which it reached within two hours.

The fund is now up to $37 million with donations still pouring in.

“If there is one thing that I have taken away from these last few weeks, it is the reassurance of how much good is out there in our world,” Watt wrote in a message on his fund's page at YouCaring.com. “When times are the toughest, humanity stands at its strongest and you have all helped to prove that emphatically.”

The athlete has also been updating his Twitter account with the news of how the money is being used by posting photos – including those of bottled water and diapers.

He's also posted pictures of his teammates distributing the items to the victims.

10 semi trucks.

4 locations.

Countless incredible volunteers.

Just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/xmN40M4hFA — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 4, 2017

Watt apparently started the fundraiser when he and his teammates were stranded in Dallas during the NFL pre-season. When the total passed $10 million, Watt said he would leave it open to see how much could be raised.

"Please keep sharing. Please keep donating. I can't thank you enough," Watt said in one video. "Every little thing helps. Just because the storm is receding doesn't mean we can stop raising money."

The fund has grown astronomically, including a $5 million donation from H-E-B this week and $1 million donations from late-night talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon.

