‘I’ll Ruin Your Career’: Richard Sherman Threatens Sports Reporter

Richard Sherman is on the news again, but not for a good reason.

The Seahawks’ cornerback threatened to ruin a reporter’s career after he took offense at his line of questioning.

Jim Moore of 710 ESPN and Sherman had a discussion on the show Tuesday about the player’s blowup at offensive coordinator and fellow teammate Darrel Bevell during last week’s game with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks were at the 1-yard line and Bevell called on quarterback Russel Wilson to execute a pass play to tight end teammate Jimmy Graham, which was intercepted. Despite the fact that Seahawks were ultimately able to beat the Rams, the play call soured Sherman’s mood because it reminded him of how they lost Super XLIX to the New England Patriots. He shouted at the Seahawks coaching staff over the intercepted move and then privately spoke to Pete Carroll, the head coach, after the game.

Referring to that, Moore asked Sherman on the radio show if he had a better idea for the play then what Bevell called.

“No, I just had a, we had a prior experience [the Super Bowl] so we talked about it.” Sherman said, “But let me guess — you have a better play to call. Let me guess, you have a better experience.”

When Moore replied he didn’t, Sherman lashed back: “Then you should probably, you know, stop.”

However, he didn’t just let it end there.

Following the press conference, Sherman went back after the reporter, stating:

“You don't want to go there,” Sherman said. “You do not. I'll ruin your career.”

“You'll ruin my career?” Moore asked. “How are you going to do that?”

“I'll make sure you don't get your media pass anymore,” Sherman said.

You can listen to the entire exchange here.

Later in the day, Sherman tweeted out an apology on Twitter.

I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016

He also made a joke about his threat to Moore.

Athletes have every right to challenge or even refuse to answer questions by reporters, but in this case, Sherman crossed a line.

