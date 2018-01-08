Nigel Farage Is Considering The Possibility Of Second EU Referendum

“Maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum ... on EU membership,” said Nigel Farage.

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Thursday he was warming to the idea of holding a second referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, arguing that another vote would see "Leave" win again and end the debate.

"Maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum ... on EU membership," Farage told Channel Five's "The Wright Stuff" show.

"I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership we'd kill it off for a generation. The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round."

Farage, a former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), was a key figure in both the decision to hold a referendum in 2016, and the shock 52 to 48 percent outcome in favour of leaving.

Asked about Farage's comments, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said: "We will not be having a second referendum."

Britons remain divided over the leaving the EU, with some, including former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair saying the decision should be overturned. A number of lawmakers are arguing for a second public vote on the terms of the exit deal.

