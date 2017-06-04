Nigel Farage Discusses ‘Internment Camps’ After London Terror Attacks

A “Fox and Friends” host was forced to clarify the conservative’s network position on Muslim internment camps after panelists discussed the idea.

Fox & Friends guests, hosts repeatedly bring up the topic of internment before they are forced to clarify the network's stance on the topic pic.twitter.com/1GYLMwkAM9 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 4, 2017

Following the recent terror attacks in London, where three attackers reportedly drove a van into pedestrians on a bridge and went on a stabbing rampage, killing seven people and injuring 48, the need to eliminate hatred and fear from the heart of people is more urgent than ever.

However, some people – including President Donald Trump – seem to be using this horrific tragedy as an opportunity to further their xenophobic and anti-Muslim agenda.

Case in point: two panelists on “Fox and Friends” said calls to put British-Muslims into internment camps would grow in the aftermath of the attacks – forcing the conservative network to issue an on-air clarification on why it thinks it is a bad idea and distance itself from the “reprehensible” solution.

“Earlier on the show, we had a couple of guests mention the word internment, the idea of internment camps as a possible solution to this,” said Fox News host Clayton Morris. “I think I made it well-known my feeling on that, which I find reprehensible, but on behalf of the network, I think all of us here find that idea reprehensible here at Fox News Channel.”

The comments came after Brexit leader and Fox News contributor Nigel Farage discussed the internment camps – a milder term for “concentration camps.”

“This is now the third terrorist incident that has happened in my country in the space of as many months,” he explained. “And the mood that I get now is we want some real action. We don’t just want speeches.”

The former UKIP leader also said he hoped U.K. Prime Minister Teresa May would go “a lot further” and bar every single person who has fought in Syria from entering the country.

“We want genuine action, and if there is not action, then the calls for internment will grow,” Farage continued. “We have over 3,000 people on a sort of known terrorist list, and we’re watching, monitoring their activities. But [there are] a further 20,000 people who are persons of interest, namely they’re linked in some way to extremist organizations. Unless we see the government getting tough, you will see public calls for those 3,000 to be arrested.”

However, he did acknowledge the move “might alienate decent fair-minded Muslims.”

Later, rightwing Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins also argued in the favor of British government rounding up “3,000 people on the watch list.”

“We need to hear 650 jihadis that returned to the U.K. are going to be incarcerated and deported,” she asserted. “We need to hear that Saudi backed Mosques and extreme hate preaches and Imams within those mosques are also going to be shut down and reported.”

During World War II, the United States relocated approximately 120,000 people, most of whom were Japanese-American, to internment camps. The act was dubbed a cruel human rights violation that did not contribute in the least to America’s success in the war and has been compared to Nazi concentration camps for its utter lack of humanity.

Repeating the same mistake with a different set of people is not going to make the outcome any less horrific and inhumane. Hopefully, the world leaders would also understand that.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters