Is Niger Trump's Benghazi?

Fatimah Mazhar
Joint Staff Director Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie told reporters Thursday that US, French and Nigerien forces "never left the battlefield" until Johnson was found.

On September 11, four Americans were killed in a terror attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

It is widely believed that faulty intelligence was primarily responsible for the attack.

For years, Republicans have used the Benghazi attack to accuse the Obama administration of political and military failures.

However, in the case of a similar recent incident in Niger, which occurred on Oct. 4, not a single Republican has criticized the Trump administration, so far.

Four U.S. special forces soldiers were killed north of Niamey, the capital of Niger, as they were ambushed by a group of at least 50 militants associated with ISIS.

The fallen soldiers were part of the 12-member U.S. team that was leaving a meeting with local community leaders in unarmored pick-up trucks.

Without any backup, the U.S. troops fought with the militants for roughly 30 minutes until the firefight was broken by French Mirage jets.

Nigerien Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum also called the attack “a failure of human intelligence.

” Following the attack, a large-scale search-and-rescue was launched after which it was found Sgt. La David Johnson, Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright had died as a result of the ambush.

Just like in the case of the Benghazi attack, faulty U.S. intel has been blamed for the incident in Niger.

 

 

Many are wondering why the GOP is not demanding any answers from the Trump administration, which took 12 days to responds to the attack in Niger.

 

Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain of Arizona, however, called out Trump over the ambush said expressed his disappointment with the Pentagon’s response.

"I'd like to hear them say that they're going to tell the Congress and the American people exactly what happened and why, and why we weren't told about it before,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

It is important to mention here that in 2012, Trump proclaimed Benghazi a bigger scandal than Watergate.

"Don’t let Obama get away with allowing Americans to die," he had tweeted. "Kick him out of office tomorrow."

Niger indeed appears to be Trump's Benghazi and so, going by his own logic, he should not be allowed to get away with allowing Americans to die. Will the GOP "kick him out of office tomorrow?"

