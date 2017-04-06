'No Means No' Bill O'Reilly Writes In New Book

No, this story is not ripped from The Onion. Bill O'Reilly's new book "Old School" reminds younger generations of what sexist hypocrites he and FOX News are.

Bill O'Reilly has released a new book and, according to a list of highlights provided by CNN, it should be read paired with tea and a thick slice of irony.

According to O'Reilly, his new book "Old School" is intended to educate a generation of Americans he sees as lost and "under siege."

"This book will explain the looming confrontation so even the ladies on The View can understand it," reads one snide plug on the publisher's site.

"Old School" covers everything from "snowflakes" to "the gender card" to, oddly enough, sexual consent.

Against the backdrop of $13 million in settlements to five women accusing him of sexual harassment, O'Reilly included a chapter on dating with a section on consent titled "No means no." It's fine that he's trying to educate youth on the concept of sexual consent, but his preaching loses a lot of power when he's speaking from a pulpit of sexual harassment allegations rather than advocacy for women in the workplace. Google "O'Reilly, women, respect" and you'll just find his apology to Congresswoman Maxine Waters for his racist and sexist remarks toward her.

While the claims surrounding Bill O'Reilly are disgusting, what's tragic is that they're only a fraction of the allegations that have made FOX News synonymous with sexism and sexual harassment.

Roger Ailes, founder, former chairman, and former CEO of the company, stepped down last year amidst lawsuits from high-profile female employees, like Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson. On Monday, he was hit with yet another lawsuit from FOX News contributor and Democratic political consultant, Julie Roginsky. Ailes, like O'Reilly, has denied the allegations.

For anyone who has a finger on the pulse of how FOX News treats women, this steady stream of allegations is sad, but it's not surprising. The network has a reputation for being regressive when it comes to equality and you only have to click "play" to see it.

So, however sincere O'Reilly is when he decides to devote a chapter of his book to combating rape culture (probably not a phrase he uses), it just looks hypocritical in the context of his sexist and racist outbursts and the company for which he works. It's hard to take the man at his word when his words are so often nasty.

He has the support of President Donald Trump though, which doesn't look as good as the phrase alone sounds since that president is grappling with his own sexual assault and harassment lawsuits. Like in O'Reilly's situation, the world's also heard enough from Trump to give those allegations some serious weight. Although the two men haven't always seen eye-to-eye, they share, at the very least, a deeply questionable relationship with women.

So far, FOX is standing behind O'Reilly, although advertisers for his hit-show, "The O'Reilly Factor," are high-tailing it. He may be safe as long as he keeps bringing in big money for the network, but who knows what will happen if his value drops. This new book of O'Reilly's might be hitting the shelves just in time.