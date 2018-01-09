‘No One Is Illegal’ Projected Onto Stadium Where Trump Watched Game

As the president watched college football live in Georgia anti-Trump protesters let him know how they truly felt about him and his politics.

Alabama may have been all over the news after Monday’s National Championship victory, but it was anti-Donald Trump protesters at the game who truly stole the show.

While Trump sat inside the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta along tens of thousands to watch Alabama crush Georgia, members of different groups showed up in the cold rain to protest the president. Thankfully, they took their protest a step further by projecting what they were feeling onto the stadium walls.

Read More Trump Administration Plans To Deport Up To 200,000 Salvadorans

Following reports that the president was gearing up to deport 200,000 Salvadorans, groups projected “No one is illegal” onto the stadium walls. But that wasn’t the only message they wanted to pass on to the president as “F*** Trump” and “Medicare for all” also made an appearance.

In our city, we demand SANCTUARY for all pic.twitter.com/FL7m9yKWMb — Metro Atlanta DSA ?? (@MetroATLDSA) January 9, 2018

Protesters gathered in front of the CNN Center. Refuse Fascism ATL organizers unfurled an anti-Trump banner and spoke into a megaphone about how @realDonaldTrump must go. More on the anticipated protests here => https://t.co/uOINy1jRHp #UGA2ATL pic.twitter.com/qBwsmyjUiw — AJC (@ajc) January 8, 2018

Some of the organizations who were present included ResistNow, the NAACP, and the Democratic Socialists of America, a group that endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for president in 2016.

NAACP also led the protest online by asking supporters to flood Twitter with the hashtag #AllTrumpsLies beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until the end of the game.

Hey, @realDonaldTrump, you're still not welcome here in "horrible shape and falling apart" Atlanta. You think we're "crime infested"? Jeez, if only the most famous sexual predator in the world would not come here, we'd be better! #ATL #NationalChampionship #godawgs #AllTrumpsLies — Dotan Z. Harpak (@dotanh) January 8, 2018

Inside the stadium, the most notable anti-Trump action came from Alabama’s star running back Bo Scarbrough who was caught yelling “F*** Trump!” out loud.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

It’s clear that Trump was not as welcomed as some may have claimed. Thankfully, protesters were able to get their message across without being threatened by pro-Trump supporters.