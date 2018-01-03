To North Korea, Trump's Nuclear Button Tweet Is 'Spasm Of A Lunatic'

President Donald Trump tweeted about his imaginary nuclear button, so the North Korean Rodong Sinmun newspaper called him a “madman lunatic” in an article.

It’s almost as if President Donald Trump takes pride in being a worldwide laughingstock. He gave North Korea's state-controlled press an opportunity to ridicule him over a tweet, calling it the "spasm of a lunatic."

Earlier this month, Trump hopped on Twitter to respond to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's claim about having a nuclear button on his desk at all times, and that his missiles could hit the United States mainland, according to Newsweek.

“Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works,” Trump tweeted.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Read More North Korea's Relentless Pursuit Of Nukes Is Causing Birth Defects

That is fake news; he does not have a working nuclear button at his fingertips to press whenever he wants because if he did, World War III might’ve commenced a long time ago. Instead Trump has a nuclear “football” with military plans and communication tools that, as the president, Trump can use if he needs to order a strike, according to another Newsweek report.

It took some time, but the Rodong Sinmun newspaper published an article labeling the president as a “lunatic madman” for his Twitter outbursts even though Twitter is blocked in North Korea.

The article used the tweet as a justification for why North Korea should build up its own nuclear arsenal.

In addition to that, it stated that his mental state stems from “his failure to contain the country’s nuclear and missile program," according to Newsweek.

The article called the tweet “a reflection of the desperate psychological state of the failed loser trying to prevent the powerful advance of our army and people.”

That’s more like a load of North Korean propaganda that could potentially go from a war of words to a nuclear war, no?