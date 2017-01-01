North Korea Celebrates Successful Missile Launch With Wild Pop Concert

Following the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile test, there is so much joy in the hermit kingdom that Kim Jong-un’s wife made an appearance after months.

North Korea recently tested its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can carry a large nuclear warhead. The move triggered a call by Washington D.C. as it called for global action against the country.

However, the hermit kingdom paid no heed to Washington’s concern and celebrated by staging a wild pop concert. The concert was performed by the all-female Moranbong Band handpicked by the dictator himself.

North Korean media showed the crowd repeatedly cheering and applauding their leader. The concert hall also seemed with people in uniforms.

Notably Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, was also seen in public for the first time in four months. She sat next to her husband as the pair attended a banquet to celebrate the test launch. The two sat in front of a table laden with fruits and replica of missile launchers. Ri, 27, was first seen by the side of her husband in 2012, just days after he succeeded his father as the country’s leader.

Ri has encouraged women in the kingdom to move away from common haircuts and dress codes. She is also known to flaunt her designer bags and expensive jewelry in public.

However, Ri’s appearance in public is a break from tradition as the wives of Kim’s father and grandfather were never seen in public.

Ever since the successful ICBM missile test, the hermit kingdom has been in a celebratory mood as it said meant it had “risen to become one of the few nuclear weapons states.” According to experts, the missile had the range to reach the U.S. state of Alaska as well as parts of the mainland United States.