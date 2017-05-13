Kim Jong Un Is All Smiles As He Fires A Ballistic Missile Near Russia

“Let this latest provocation serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against North Korea,” the White House said of the latest test.

In a blatant show of power, Kim Jong Un tried to intimidate the United States with its latest nuclear missile that landed in the sea near Russia. According to the reports, the launch, which could be a new type of missile, was a direct challenge to new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who was elected four days ago. It also comes as U.S., Japanese and European navies gather for joint war games in the Pacific.

According to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the missile was launched at the highest angle so as not to affect the security of neighboring countries. It flew 490 miles, reaching an altitude of 1,312 miles.

Pictures that have emerged online show the leader of the rogue nation happily watching over as North Korea launched the missile reportedly capable of carrying a “large scale heavy nuclear warhead.”

North Korea has just released photos of a very happy Kim Jong Un presiding over Sunday's missile launch https://t.co/vukkx34WBT pic.twitter.com/pewrlYCrrd — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) May 14, 2017

Kim Jong Un's missile map shows lofted trajectory, planned target 470(?)km from Japan, 150(?)km from Russia. pic.twitter.com/0sBTAoLzVU — James Pearson (@pearswick) May 15, 2017

Kim apparently hugged the high-ranking officials in the field of rocket research after the launch, saying they worked hard to achieve a great thing. The ballistic missile launch comes after the North Korean dictator promised more nuclear and missile tests and claimed the United States mainland was within “sighting range for strike.”

Kim also said the U.S. would “not escape from the biggest disaster in the history” if it continued to “awkwardly” attempt to provoke the regime. He warned the U.S. should not “disregard or misjudge the reality” that its mainland and Pacific operation region were in range for a strike.

The U.S., South Korea and Japan slammed North Korea over the latest test. The White House responded by saying the hermit kingdom has been a “flagrant menace for far too long” and urged “far stronger sanctions” against the reclusive nation.

“With the missile impacting so close to Russian soil — in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan — the president cannot imagine that Russia is pleased,” read the statement.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also condemned the test, saying it "is not the way to sit down" with President Donald Trump.

There are no excuses that justify N. Korea's actions. This was close to home for Russia. China cant expect dialogue. This threat is real. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) May 14, 2017

Moon Jae-in expressed deep regret, especially after leaving open the option of dialogue with North Korea, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe blasted the missile launch as “totally unacceptable” and a “grave threat” to Tokyo.

"We strongly protest against North Korea," he said.