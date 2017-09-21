Kim Jong-un Reacts To ‘Rocket Man’ Insult By Calling Trump A ‘Dotard’

"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire," the North Korean leader said in a rare statement.

We are now living in a world where heads of two powerful countries are responding to each other’s war threats by trading petty and ridiculous insults.

A couple of days after President Donald Trump referred to North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un as the “rocket man” and threatened to “totally destroy” his country during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Kim branded Trump with an equally – if not, slightly more – insulting nickname.

“Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say," Kim said in a rare yet ominous statement, proving he knows more English words than his U.S. counterpart. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”

That’s not it.

“Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors,” Kim continued. “A frightened dog barks louder.”

The North Korean dictator’s statement forced people across the world to Google the term.

As it turns out, the Oxford English Dictionary has several definitions for the word “dotard,” but the one that goes best with the situation reads, “An imbecile; a silly or stupid person (now usually) a person whose intellect is impaired by age; a person in his or her dotage or second childhood.”

Here is another one:

Dotard: a person exhibiting a decline in mental faculties; a weak-minded or foolish old person. https://t.co/HBJII0z7do pic.twitter.com/6hCQlGscvo — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) September 21, 2017

The internet obviously descended into a storm over this.

Kim Jong-un has guaranteed himself that he is remembered as the only man who could accurately summarize Donald Trump in 1 word, #dotard — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 22, 2017

You cant spell Donald Trump without #dotard — MrFeedback🍩🍩💧 (@noiserawker) September 21, 2017

And to think, there is a Korean word that translates nicely into an obscure English word that perfectly describes Trump. #dotard — Wes Langdon (@skeletontalks) September 21, 2017

At least the President will have learned a new word before we all die in a nuclear catastrophe #dotard pic.twitter.com/IcTPhItCcB — Cee-Tee (@THECatherineT16) September 21, 2017

Trump is so fond of nicknames .... #Dotard suits him well, it should stick. — ❄RogueRosieResister❄ (@rosematoes) September 21, 2017

While “dotard” certainly seems much more articulate than Trump’s “rocket man” jibe, it does not make Kim Jong-un any sort of hero. Sure, he taught most of the world a new way to insult Trump, but it does not absolve him of all the horrible things he has done.

Kim is a dictator with a penchant for nuclear weapons who has allegedly killed his close family members, top military officials and political aides for most bizarre reasons – like falling asleep during a meeting or for crying over their late spouse.

The regime is also considered responsible for the tragic death of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who was arrested while visiting Pyongyang on his way to Hong Kong. After detaining him in January 2016, the North Korean authorities suddenly released him in June 2017.

The reason: he was in a coma.

Doctors described Warmbier's condition as a state of "unresponsive wakefulness" and said he suffered a "severe neurological injury" of unknown cause. He was in a coma from March 2016 and died on June 19, 2017.

So, while Kim may have managed to summarize Trump with one word, let’s not turn him into some kind of hero, folks.

#Dotard Trump, and #RocketMan Jong-un are both unfit to lead any nation. These nut jobs need to settle their differences on the playground. — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) September 22, 2017

#Rocket Man and The #Dotard would be a great show on Comedy Central. I just wish they weren't going to end all life in the planet. #dotards — Natascha (@NataschaKRoss) September 22, 2017

Laughing over #dotard isn't siding with the enemy. Conspiring w/ Russia to steal elections, however, is the definition of siding with enemy. — Bryce Tache (@brycetache) September 22, 2017

UPDATE: Trump appears to have read the "dotart" remark.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

