© KCNA via Reuters

Kim Jong-un Reacts To ‘Rocket Man’ Insult By Calling Trump A ‘Dotard’

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire," the North Korean leader said in a rare statement.

Trump

We are now living in a world where heads of two powerful countries are responding to each other’s war threats by trading petty and ridiculous insults.

A couple of days after President Donald Trump referred to North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un as the “rocket man” and threatened to “totally destroy” his country during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Kim branded Trump with an equally – if not, slightly more – insulting nickname.

“Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say," Kim said in a rare yet ominous statement, proving he knows more English words than his U.S. counterpart. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”

That’s not it.

“Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors,” Kim continued. “A frightened dog barks louder.”

The North Korean dictator’s statement forced people across the world to Google the term.

As it turns out, the Oxford English Dictionary has several definitions for the word “dotard,” but the one that goes best with the situation reads, “An imbecile; a silly or stupid person (now usually) a person whose intellect is impaired by age; a person in his or her dotage or second childhood.”

Here is another one:

Read More
Trump Name-Drops Non-Existent African Country During UN Luncheon

The internet obviously descended into a storm over this.

While “dotard” certainly seems much more articulate than Trump’s “rocket man” jibe, it does not make Kim Jong-un any sort of hero. Sure, he taught most of the world a new way to insult Trump, but it does not absolve him of all the horrible things he has done.

Kim is a dictator with a penchant for nuclear weapons who has allegedly killed his close family members, top military officials and political aides for most bizarre reasons – like falling asleep during a meeting or for crying over their late spouse.

The regime is also considered responsible for the tragic death of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who was arrested while visiting Pyongyang on his way to Hong Kong. After detaining him in January 2016, the North Korean authorities suddenly released him in June 2017.

The reason: he was in a coma.

Doctors described Warmbier's condition as a state of "unresponsive wakefulness" and said he suffered a "severe neurological injury" of unknown cause. He was in a coma from March 2016 and died on June 19, 2017.

So, while Kim may have managed to summarize Trump with one word, let’s not turn him into some kind of hero, folks.

UPDATE: Trump appears to have read the "dotart" remark.

Read More
3 More Americans Are Still Awaiting Freedom In North Korea

Thumbnail/Banner: KCNA via Reuters

Tags:
donald trump dotard kim jong un news north korea north korean authorities north korean leader nuclear weapons politics president donald trump united states university of virginia viral virginia student
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.