North Korean Leader Says He Has A Nuclear Button That’s Ready For Use

Kim Jong-un said as long as there's no aggression directed at his country, he does “not intend to use nuclear powers.”

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un wants everyone to know there is a “nuclear button” on his desk that is ready for use – but vowed not to press it unless the United States provokes him.

The dictator, who spent the past year embroiled in a (petty) war of words with President Donald Trump, chose his annual New Year’s speech to inform the world his nuclear arsenal is now complete and went on to declare the hermit kingdom is “a responsible nuclear nation that loves peace.”

Given his regime’s history of brutality, violent remarks, war threats and the recent report that Kim executed an official in charge of the nuclear test site over a postponement in a missile launch, the “peace” comment is a little hard to believe.

Kim also declared his country now had the capability to hit all of the United States with its nuclear weapons, which means the Trump administration could “never start a war against me or our country.”

“The entire mainland of the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality,” said the dictator, emphasizing that “these weapons will be used only if our security is threatened.”

The news comes days after North Korea called U.N. sanctions an act of war.

“As for the areas of nuclear weapons research and rocket engineering, we need to accelerate the mass production of nuclear warheads, whose power and reliability have already been secured, and ballistic missiles,” Kim continued, saying the country needed to be ready “to retaliate against the enemy's move for a nuclear war.”

Read More Kim Jong-un Executes Official Over Test Missile Launch Delay

While openly threatening the U.S., Kim appeared to extend an olive branch towards South Korea.

“When it comes to North-South relations, we should lower the military tensions on the Korean Peninsula to create a peaceful environment,” the reclusive leader reportedly said. “Both the North and the South should make efforts.”

As for his country’s participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Kim said he is considering sending a delegation as an act of goodwill.

“North Korea’s participation in the Winter Games will be a good opportunity to show unity of the people and we wish the Games will be a success,” he added. “Officials from the two Koreas may urgently meet to discuss the possibility.”

Meanwhile, some experts believe Kim’s comments about the “nuclear button” are nothing but propaganda.

“It doesn't say anything we haven't heard before – it's just his [Kim's] way of assuring everybody that he is the one in charge and in control,” Euan Graham, the director of the International Security Program at the Lowy Institute, told CNN. “It's almost like a declaration of victory, they're over the finish line as far they're concerned, they're trying to message the US that they've got what it takes to deter them – they have a functioning ICBM, which may not be technically accurate, but nonetheless, that's the way he's [Kim's] trying to spin it at this stage.”

While Kim’s address has raised concerns about a nuclear war, Trump does not seem too worried about it.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” he reportedly responded to the news from his New Year’s Eve party at “Winter White House” Mar-a-Lago.

Read More North Korean Scientist Kills Himself After Failed Defection Attempt

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: KCNA via Reuters