North Korea Puts On Big Military Show, Warns US To End War ‘Hysteria’

North Korea warned the United States to end its “military hysteria” while holding a massive parade showing off its military prowess.

Kim Jong Un oversees #DPRK display of military strength in Pyongyang amid soaring tensions on #KoreanPeninsula

In yet another desperate bid to strike fear in the hearts of the enemy, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un decided to show off his country’s military prowess during the Day of the Sun.

The festival commemorates the 105th birthday anniversary of Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea and Kim’s grandfather, and is marked by grand military parades and festivities as the notorious dictator looks on in delight.

It also involves a show of military might.

The state television — itself heavily monitored by the government — showed KN-08 and KN-14 missiles rolling out on trucks. Other military hardware included tanks, multiple rocket launchers and artillery guns. Experts say the military hardware also included a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which is believed to be capable of inter-continental travel. However, North Korea has yet to test them.

Also displayed for the first time were Pukkuksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) with a range of 600 miles.

And of course, Kim also gave his “loyal subjects” the chance to praise him.

"We will die for you!" shouted the soldiers who paraded as Kim looked on smiling from the reviewing box.

The holiday coincides with heightened tensions in Pyongyang after the United States dispatched an “armada” of ships in a show of force into waters off the Korean Peninsula. The move, coupled with the recent U.S. military strikes against Syrian airbase and suspected ISIS tunnels in Afghanistan, sparked fear that the country was preparing for military action against North Korea.

“All the brigandish provocative moves of the U.S. in the political, economic and military fields pursuant to its hostile policy toward the DPRK will thoroughly be foiled through the toughest counteraction of the army and people of the DPRK,” the KCNA state news agency said, citing a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army.

“If the United States wages reckless provocation against us, our revolutionary power will instantly counter with annihilating strike, and we will respond to full-out war with full-out war and to nuclear war with our style of nuclear strike warfare,” Choe Ryong Hae, a senior member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), said in a speech during the large military parade.

However this isn’t the first time the Hermit kingdom has tried to create propaganda against “serious military hysteria.”

North Korea previously claimed it launched a ballistic missile from an underwater submarine and released pictures of its featuring a proud Kim. Turns out, the picture was a fake — and a bad Photoshop job at that.

It also released a hilarious video of “super soldiers” who were apparently breaking bricks with their heads.

In fact, its propaganda website once released a video featuring the invasion of Seoul by North Korean troops who took around 150,000 U.S. citizens as hostage. It also said it will take only three days for the Hermit kingdom to bring South Korea and U.S. to its knees.

It seems North Korea has big plans — but an even bigger imagination.