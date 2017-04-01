Trump And Kim Jong-Un: Two Petulant Nuclear Maniacs With No Plan

“Trump is so unsophisticated, has no political strategy beyond a fetish for aggression,” explained an expert on authoritarian regime regarding Trump and North Korea.

In an MSNBC panel discussions, Sarah Kendzior, an expert on authoritarian regime explained President Donald Trump’s rhetoric regarding North Korea.

The panel was discussing the kind of threat that North Korea has over U.S. after launching its first missile test. North Korea fired a ballistic missile just days after Trump vowed to deal with the North Korean problem, with or without China.

I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

Trump’s public speaking against North Korea has augmented fears of a war between the two nuclear powers.

Kendzior explained the inconsistency from U.S. for its rhetoric on North Korea. “In March [Secretary of State] Tillerson announced diplomacy with North Korea failed. They began bringing out the idea of the preemptive strike on North Korea. Trump started baiting North Korea with tweets. North Korea is not going to see those tweets and say, as some American commentators said, ‘This is a distraction’ or ‘Trump is trying to get out of a domestic crisis or the Russian investigation,'” she commented.

“Trump is so unsophisticated, has no political strategy beyond a fetish for aggression that he’ll see things North Korea has been doing for years, like testing various military devices, as a direct provocation against the United States and he will ratchet up the rhetoric similarly and call for strikes on North Korea and what not.”

The authoritarian regime expert also gave a cautionary warning for what can be the implications of the Trump administrations fiery rhetoric towards North Korea.

“This is very dangerous, because these are two nuclear powers, and Trump has been obsessed with nuclear weapons since at least 1984 where he proclaimed he knows everything he needs to know about them. During the election he said if we have nukes, why not use them, which is in direct contradiction to every nuclear policy we have had and every country has had. He’s erratic and unfortunately I think that, you know, we should be very worried about where this is going in terms of confrontation between these two regimes.”

Many other experts share similar views. The former ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Christopher Hill, who wheeled the Bush-era negotiations to get rid of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, explained that Trump apparently has no strategy for North Korea; he is in fact playing brinkmanship with North Korean President Kim Jong Un and that “makes people nervous.”

The recent test was of a medium- or intermediate-range missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, according to the U.S. defense department, not an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which the North has said it could test at any time.

But it is pertinent to note that, the test came after tensions between the two countries seemed to have escalated, where North Korea showcased its nuclear and missile potentials. Kim Jong-un, the leader of the rogue nation, and a tyrant who is notorious for carrying out gross human rights abuses, likes to defy world powers with displays of his military might, and Trump has given him all the more reason to play this brutal game.