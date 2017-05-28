North Korea Cuts School Hours, Forces Children To Water Crops

Kim Jong Un is reportedly forcing students to cut down on their education to help with a crisis made worse by the regime’s nuclear and missile program.

In 2015, North Korea entered the worst drought crisis in a century.

Two years later, the hermit kingdom’s population continues to struggle amid worsening shortages of food and water.

Due to the famine, almost a third of children under five are stunted by malnutrition, according to the United Nations. About 20% of pregnant and breast-feeding women are also emaciated. Over two million people receiving help from UN World Food Program.

However, the North Korean government couldn’t care less.

In fact, the country’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, reportedly plans to make life worse for his people. His latest target: school children.

Radio Free Asia reports the regime has made it mandatory for high school and college students in the northern parts of the country to help water the dry crops from 5am to 10am every day – since May.

“Their classes now begin from 11am,” a North Korean source told the news service.

People are increasingly becoming frustrated as the leader seems to be more focused on developing the country’s controversial missile program.

“Meanwhile, Kim Jung Un has fired a number of missiles while the people were mobilized and physically suffered to water the crops,” the source continued, referring to at least five missile tests that were conducted between May 13 and June 23.

In addition, due to its nuclear and missile tests, North Korea is heavily sanctioned under U.N. resolutions dating back to 2006.

“The people are resentful of his actions and have expressed their frustrations by saying, ‘If there is money to fire missiles, it could have been used to combat more than ten droughts,’” the source added.