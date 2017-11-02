North Korean Scientist Kills Himself After Failed Defection Attempt

A North Korean nuclear scientist from Pyongyang killed himself when he was caught fleeing the hermit kingdom.

A defector from North Korea has taken his own life after a failed defection attempt to China, Radio Free Asia reports.

The man, identified as Hyun Cheol Huh, traitor is said to be in his 50s. He was a researcher and a nuclear scientist at the physics center of the State Academy of Sciences in Pyongyang.

Huhe was one of several other North Koreans who were detained in Shenyang on November 4. He was sent back to North Korea on November 17. However, he took poison soon after he was transferred to a detention center in the North Korean State Security Department in Sinuiju, near the Chinese border.

"He died before he could be questioned about the reasons for his escape, who had helped him, and what his route had been," an insider told RFA.

The source also said the defector was searched multiple times in his way from China to Sinuiju City so it remains unclear how he took the poison with him.

The defector took a medical leave for his work before fleeing "because he was showing signs of anxiety over his research projects", the insider added.

He carried fake documents and disappeared when he came to know the security personnel were looking for him.

Authorities are now probing how the man crossed the Yalu river into China, which led him to meet other defectors.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters