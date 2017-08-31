Hungry North Korean Soldiers Told To Steal Corn To Get Ready For War

“The military officers are instructing their soldiers, exhausted after training, to eat corn in the fields because war is imminent.”

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un may seem more than willing to rain down missiles on South Korea, Japan and the United States, but reports from South Korea suggest there might be trouble in Kim’s own authoritarian paradise.

More specifically, all may not be well in the army barracks from where Kim plans to mount his attack.

Reportedly, there is not enough food to go around for North Korean army officers. The malnourished soldiers have been instructed by the higher-ups to steal corn from fields to calm their hunger pangs. What’s more, with the war being “imminent,” soldiers have been told that failure to steal the grain and feed themselves would cost them heavily in the battlefield.

“The military officers are instructing their soldiers, exhausted after training, to eat corn in the fields because war is imminent,” a source in DPRK’s Hamgyong Province told The Daily NK. “They are even threatening their soldiers, saying, ‘If you become malnourished despite permission to eat the corn, you will face difficulties.’”

With no hope of an increase in their meager food portions, soldiers have taken to the fields. Another source from Ryanggang province revealed soldiers have been spotted carrying sacks of unripe corn to sell in the markets.

Locals are obviously not too happy with the actions the army is taking to prepare for war.

“An increasing number of residents are pointing out that, for them, provoking the U.S. is a losing battle,” the Daily NK reported.

However, the war ambitions of Kim Jong-un show no lessening.

Earlier this morning, North Korea was shaken by two shallow earthquakes. This has raised fears the hermit kingdom having tried a particularly destructive hydrogen bomb, as the tremors shook the country mere after hours after it said it had developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that possesses "great destructive power.”

The earthquakes, the first of which neighboring China described as a "suspected explosion" and the second as "collapse," struck 45 miles north northwest of Kimchaek.

Previous recent tremors in the region have been caused by nuclear tests, which if the case this time round, would be a direct challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump, who hours earlier had talked by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the "escalating" nuclear crisis in the region.

The first, more powerful quake measured magnitude 6.3 and was 10 km deep, the U.S. Geological Survey said, again suggesting a nuclear device. Such a magnitude would be its most powerful detonation yet.

China detected a second, 4.6 magnitude quake with near identical coordinates eight minutes later.

Read More Preparing For War? North Koreans Raises Fists In Defiance Of The US

Thumbnail/Banner: KCNA via Reuters