Preparing For War? North Koreans Raises Fists In Defiance Of The US

The massive rally in Pyongyang came in the wake of the nuclear war rhetoric between the United States and North Korea.

Tens of thousands of North Koreans took to the streets of Pyongyang in a display of defiance after U.S. President Donald Trump's latest warning to the reclusive state.

Keeping in tradition with all other similar events held in the capital of the hermit kingdom, the latest spectacle was also a massive one.

North Korean citizens packed Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, with many of them raising their fists in the air, shouting patriotic slogans.

Most of the men wore white shirts while the elite class donned black.

North Korean government purportedly held the rally in response to Trump's threat to answer Pyongyang's nuclear war threats with "with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

North Korea also declared Trump "bereft of reason" while warning "only absolute force can work on him."

However, it's not just North Koreans who appear to be making preparations in the wake of escalating tensions and nuclear war threats between the two countries. Hawaii has now become the first U.S. state to start preparing itself for a nuclear attack by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"If North Korea uses an intercontinental ballistic missile, from launch to impact (in Hawaii) is approximately 20 minutes," Lt. Col. Charles Anthony, director of public affairs for the state's Department of Defense, told CNN.

