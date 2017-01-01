'Nothing-Burger:' Why Van Jones Video Isn't Damaging

Project Veritas' latest shows Van Jones repeating what he's said in the past during very public appearances, so why do right-wing commentators think it matters?

Project Veritas' founder James O' Keefe released two undercover videos this week, but it was the footage showing CNN commentator Van Jones that appeared to be what everyone was anxiously waiting to see. Unfortunately for the investigative journalist, Jones' comments on candid camera were far from earth-shattering.

In the video, Jones tells an unidentified man holding the hidden camera that the Russia story involving President Donald Trump and those close to him is a “big nothing burger.”

"There’s nothing there you can do,” he then adds.

CNN's Van Jones says "the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger." Why did he speak the truth? Because he didn't know he was being filmed pic.twitter.com/82SBWEvLjg — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) June 28, 2017

While O'Keefe claims that this particular video is proof that the news outlet that employs Jones as a commentator is intentionally inflating the president and his campaign's alleged ties to Russia, a CNN spokesperson issued only an “LOL” statement addressing the “explosive” video, The Daily Beast reports.

It seems as if O' Keefe may have not realized that Jones has already criticized progressives in the past for relying so heavily on the Russia narrative to push against Trump.

The Daily Beast adds, that less than a week ago Jones said in a video he believes Democrats are “fooling ourselves” if they truly think anything of worth will come out of the Russia probe.

“Unless there is a real smoking gun, which there probably is not, it’s just going to be a big old mess,” Jones has also said. “Meanwhile, we are not talking about jobs, not talking about poverty, not talking about solutions, not talking about the addiction crisis.”

CNN points out Van Jones has made similar comments about Russia in the past pic.twitter.com/zaJlbKKL9u — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) June 28, 2017

In January, Jones said he didn't want to see anyone using the alleged Russian interference in the election as an excuse for why Hillary Clinton lost to Trump. Therefore, this footage of him simply reaffirming what he had already been very open about is nothing short of toothless.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Center for American Progress