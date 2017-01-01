NRA TV Segment Suggests Whites Will Be ‘Tortured And Killed’ By BLM

Grant Stinchfield's NRA TV segment featured guest Chuck Holton, who suggested that "racist" Black Lives Matter activists want to harm white people.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been the target of quite a bit of hate over the years since becoming an internationally-recognized organization; however, the ridiculous comments made by an internet TV show about the group have taken things to a whole new level.

Grant Stinchfield, who is a host at the National Rifle Association’s online television network, claimed during one of his recent segments that, “race relations are strained here in America after eight years of Barack Obama,” Raw Story reports.

He went on to note that “nowhere is near as bad as it is in South Africa where white families are being tortured and killed almost every day in racist violence.”

However, the conversation turned directly to Black Lives Matter when Stinchfield’s guest, Chuck Holton, asserted that the group of activists could stir up enough tension to spark similar violence against white people in America.

Holton declared that there are “parallels between what’s happening in South Africa and the blatant racism and violence we’re seeing from people like the Black Lives Matter crowd.”

It should be noted that Holton didn’t offer any credible evidence to back up his claims about racial tension in South Africa, but it didn’t stop him from using the unfounded information to demonize Black Lives Matter.

“This has to stop, and if you want to see why it has to stop, you look at South Africa,” he said. “Over — between three and four thousand white South Africans have been killed in the most horrific ways, brutalized, raped, tortured, drug behind cars, had drills taken to them. Some really horrific things.”

In so many words, Holton and Stinchfield's conversation pushed the message that the Black Lives Matter movement aims to inspire mass violence against white people, which is totally bogus.

It's black people who are being disproportionately killed by police daily, and black people who are being targeted with racially-charged hate crimes and violence, hence the need for Black Lives Matter.

Need we remind Holton of the 2015 Charleston church massacre in which innocent black churchgoers were shot and killed in cold blood by white supremacist Dylann Roof?

Have we seen a self-proclaimed Black Lives Matter activist walk into a building full of white folks and open fire? Did the mainstream media somehow miss that tragedy?

While people's personal feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement and the current state of race relations may vary, it is abundantly clear that Holton and Stinchfield's conversation was nothing more than two bigots blowing hot air to anyone who'll listen.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst