Nurse’s Children Threatened After Pro-Trump Site Posts Wrong Number

A Maine nurse has been bombarded with more than 100 threatening phone calls after her phone number was mistaken for an anti-Trump gas company’s.

One widely-known fact about Donald Trump supporters is that they tend to be extremely aggressive. That continues to ring true even since he won the presidency.

A home health care nurse in Maine was recently targeted by some of these antagonistic Trump fans, RawStory reports.

Debbie Oram said her family received more than 100 threatening phone calls because an unnamed conservative website mistakenly published their phone number.

Apparently, the angry callers were trying to reach the owner of Turner LP Gas, Michael Turner, who said he would refuse to deliver gas to people who voted for Trump because he believes the president-elect is the antichrist.

RawStory notes that Oram has absolutely no connection to Turner LP Gas other than the fact that her phone number is just one digit different from the company’s.

While Oram admits that some callers have expressed their concerns politely, she also said that many others have been terrifying.

“I’d appreciate anything you can do to put it out there so these calls will stop,” Oram told the Bangor Daily News. “I would hate to change my number, but that’s what I’ll have to do if this doesn’t stop. We’ve had our number for years.”

Oram said even her 21-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son have been threatened, and her son is so traumatized that he has started sleeping in her room.

“They’re saying rude and disgusting things,” she said. “I had to go to my doctor today for more anxiety medication because of it.”

Oram called Turner about the mix-up, and he was apologetic but said there wasn’t much he could do.

“He said ‘I’m retiring in a couple of weeks anyway,'” said Oram. “He’s so headstrong about not serving Trump’s people, but at least he could take his message off his answering machine.”

The number for Turner LP Gas no longer goes to voicemail, but thanks to the site that posted the incorrect number, the damage has already been done to Oram and her family.

This is not the first time that a conservative site has explicitly instructed its readers to torment people who disagree with their beliefs.

After Election Day, a white supremacist site called the Daily Stormer published a list of more than 50 Twitter users who had expressed support for Hillary Clinton. The site told its readers to “punish” those on the list by trolling them with messages that would drive them to suicide.

This type of behavior is incredibly dangerous in every way, but it’s especially problematic when the wrong people are targeted, such as in Oram’s case.

No one should be subjected to this kind of abuse; however, Turner chose to take that risk by recording the voicemail message. Oram, on the other hand, is suffering as a result of his actions.

Trump has called upon his supporters to stop attacking people and put an end to the hate crimes, but his efforts come too little, too late considering that throughout his campaign he actually praised this conduct during rallies by urging his fans to be violent toward protesters.

He also led by example in using hostile insults against anyone who said something that he did not like. His supporters are simply following that strategy.

Hopefully this issue dies down and Oram stops receiving calls without having to change her number, but this serves as yet another reminder of the frightening social climate that’s in store for at least the next four years.

Banner Photo Credit: Flickr user, Sebastiaan ter Burg