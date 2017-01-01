Hidden Camera Shows Nurses Laughing As 89-Year-Old Vet Dies

Nurses laugh and fail to take life-saving measures as the dying man called out for help.

Two nurses have lost their licenses after they were seen in hidden camera footage laughing at an 89-year-old World War II veteran, who repeatedly begged for their help.

The nurses were meant to be fixing an oxygen mask onto James Dempsey after he called for help saying he couldn't breathe. However, the staff can be heard laughing while they attempt to start an oxygen machine.

Initially, Dempsey's family in Woodstock, Georgia, thought he had died of natural causes in Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2014. However, his son Tim had promised they would install a hidden camera when he first moved in there as he feared mistreatment.

The video was just recently released.

The nurses, including a nursing supervisor, told the attorneys at the beginning that when she learned that Dempsey had stopped breathing, she had gone to his room and took over CPR. However, the video shows that nobody did CPR when she arrived, and she did not start immediately either.

Dempsey’s family sued the Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2014.

Those two nurses have finally lost their licenses after an NBC-affiliate television station convinced courts to unseal the video secretly recorded by the family of the man, who is seen dying in the video.

WXIA-TV reported that records showed problems continued in the nursing home, including $813,000 in Medicare fines since 2015. It reported that the nursing home got a good inspection report in May this year, but still has Medicare’s lowest score and a one-star rating.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters