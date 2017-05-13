White Shooter Kills Police Chief, Two Nursing Home Employees

Where are the wild speculations on how the racial identity of the white shooter, or his religion may have something to do with his pattern of abuse and violence?

A recent shooting in Kirkersville, Ohio, claimed the lives of three people, including a police chief, and you probably didn't hear much about it in the news because the perpetrator was a white male.

Nurse Marlina Medrano, 46, nurse's aide Cindy Krantz, 48, and Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario, 36 were gunned down at the Pine Kirk Care Center. The suspect, Thomas Hartless, was also found dead inside and is believed to have taken his own life.

The 43-year-old gunman, who killed two nursing home employees and an Ohio village police chief, had a history of violence.

Medrano had obtained civil protection orders against Hartless and was scared that he will hurt her for good, according to the petition she signed. She had also reported a concussion and cuts requiring stitches, injuries she had suffered from Hartless.

The protection order was still in effect. Medrano’s fears also stemmed from one incident where Hartless dug a ditch and told her that this is where she will end up if she ever left him.

Hartless’s record of violence went further back. The man had served time for the 2009 abduction of a woman. He had been released in April after a domestic violence case in March.

Frantic calls made to 911 at the time of the attack underscore the brutality of the attack, and the paralyzing shock it generated.

911: Is my officer down?

Caller: Hey, he just shot the cop! He just shot the cop!

911: Officer down.

Caller: Oh my God!

Another call informed 911 that the attacker intended to shoot a woman at the facility.

“He (Hartless) was upset at some chick that works at the nursing home. He said she ripped his guts out and everything and he can't sleep.”

DiSario had been appointed the head of the Kirkersville Police Department only three weeks prior to the incident. He had six children, with the seventh on the way.

Where was he radicalized?

Was he inspired by foreign elements?

Have his racial & religious peers condemned his acts?

Profile his community! https://t.co/47iH5bFaJO — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) May 13, 2017

Although the shooting claimed the lives of three innocent people, not much was reported about Hartless in the media.

For instance, Fox News didn't make wild speculations on how the racial identity of the white shooter, or his religion may have something to do with his pattern of abuse and violence. Not one publication has dug into any connections he may have had with any terrorist organization.

This is quite contrary to what happens when the perpetrator is a person of color, especially Muslim.

@POTUS @realDonaldTrump I figured you wouldn't have anything to say about this because the shooter is a white male. https://t.co/MABevYYo9p — Simeo The Musician (@SimeoTheMusicia) May 13, 2017

@potus et. al. silent when the deranged killer is white. Effing sad beyond words. https://t.co/W44SUZaJUi — Greg (@thedeluxeux) May 13, 2017