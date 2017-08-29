Sinkhole Swallows Man's Leg In New York

A man was walking through a Brooklyn intersection when his entire leg got swallowed by a sinkhole on the road.

SEE IT: Video footage of @FDNY Rescue a person after his foot got stuck in a Sinkhole in Brooklyn on Myrtle ave and Walworth St. pic.twitter.com/HeDNsboV4O — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) August 29, 2017

A man crossing a Brooklyn intersection got the shock of his life after one of his leg was swallowed by the road.

Cellphone footage from the incident shows Steven Suarez sitting awkwardly in the middle of a road with his left leg folded and his right leg stuck in asphalt.

He remained in that position before firefighters came to the rescue.

According to police, he got trapped near Myrtle Avenue and Walworth Street in Clinton Hill.

Brooklyn: Myrtle Ave & Walworth St, FDNY reporting a person foot got stuck in a sinkhole, Aided has now been removed. pic.twitter.com/hRNT3TsmJh — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) August 29, 2017

"It was terrifying,” said the 33-year-old from Staten Island. “I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know whether I was going to sink into the floor or what was happening. I was scared. It was my whole entire right leg, up until my tailbone basically."

Three firefighters can be seen in the video who try to help Suarez.. They were careful while trying to pull him out, and finally succeeded. They couldn’t save one of his shoes, though, that fell in what is being described as a several inch hole in the ground.

"There were cars speeding and passing me, and the pedestrians were trying to stop them,” Suarez added. “Then the police came and they were controlling the traffic around me until the fire department came down. It was five to 10 minutes. But when I was down there, I wasn't paying attention to the time, I just wanted to get out."

“It almost looked like he didn’t have a leg,” explained Joe Grunbaum, who worked with Suarez at the nearby car repair shop, Kings County Autobody, Inc.

“He seemed to be in a lot of pain.”

“He said he couldn’t feel his foot,” construction worker Danny Flores told DNAinfo.

“I thought he didn’t have no leg when I first saw him. It’s scary because his whole body could have fallen in.”

Suarez was taken to Woodhull Hospital soon after being pulled out. The cause of the sinkhole at the intersection hasn’t been identified yet, though, Department of Environmental Protection workers reportedly brought jack hammers in to repair the crack, following the traumatic incident.

