NYC PSA Blames Sexual Assault On Drunk Women

According to a poster featuring a woman sitting slumped on a seat with her handbag lying carelessly beside her, drinking turns you into an invitation for assault.

Let me fix that for you. 'Picture of a sketchy looking dude' Caption. Just one more drink CAN hurt. Ask your bros to stop you raping people. pic.twitter.com/spK4obpA1e — sarah westlake (@Westlaka) March 24, 2017

The New York City Health Department has been campaigning against alcohol abuse for years. But one poster in particular has caught the eye of the public — and not in a good way.

The health department has been running its “One More Drink Can Hurt” campaign since 2014 which mostly targets men. One ad features an angry man with a bottle of beer in his hand and his arm pulled back to deliver a punch, signifying that just one more drink can make you start a bar fight.

Another ad features a person’s horrified face as a car is about to slam into his bike, showing that just one more drink can make you more likely to be in a drunk driving incident.

But according to a poster featuring a woman sitting slumped on a seat with her handbag lying carelessly beside her, suggests that woman shouldn’t drink or else they might get subjected to assault.

Stephanie Buhle, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, told the Village Voice, the ad’s message was that "excessive drinking can result in someone passing out and being vulnerable to having valuables taken — and ending up in Coney Island when your stop was at Delancey.”

So, instead of warning people not to commit assault or stealing from vulnerable people, it is actually warning women not to drink too much — unless they wanted to get robbed or assaulted.

Unfortunately, this all too common occurrence of victim-blaming actually perpetuates sexual assault. When it comes to women, it is hardly ever the perpetrator who is at fault. There are several cases of sexual assault where women were asked what they were wearing, why they didn’t fight off their attacker, how much she had to drink and even for having fit bodies.

“Our call to action in this campaign is to have New Yorkers watch out for their friends,” Buhle added. “In creating this scenario, we chose a large purse and a dangling cell phone to emphasize vulnerability.”

But, if the ads message is indeed to promote intervention in case of a crime, the message is certainly not getting across.