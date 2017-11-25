Here’s What Wrong With NYT’s Profile Of ‘Nazi Sympathizer Next Door’

The profile, which follows white supremacist Tony Hovater through his quaint Midwest life, has come under fire for normalizing Nazism.

The New York Times recently published a revelatory and rather amiable profile of a young man from Ohio, Tony Hovater.

The profile, literally titled “In America’s Heartland, the Nazi Sympathizer Next Door,” follows him through his rather quaint life in the Midwest — including flashbacks of his courtship with his wife Maria and their eventual marriage attended by her best friends and his family. Readers, however, felt the profile downplayed a critical aspect of Hovater’s life: He is not only a white supremacist but also an avowed fan of Adolf Hitler.

Here is an excerpt from the piece:

“He is the Nazi sympathizer next door, polite and low-key at a time the old boundaries of accepted political activity can seem alarmingly in flux. Most Americans would be disgusted and baffled by his casually approving remarks about Hitler, disdain for democracy and belief that the races are better off separate. But his tattoos are innocuous pop-culture references: a slice of cherry pie adorns one arm, a homage to the TV show ‘Twin Peaks.’ He says he prefers to spread the gospel of white nationalism with satire. He is a big ‘Seinfeld’ fan.”

Seriously, are we trying to normalize Nazism now?

The profile also admiringly talked of Hovater’s ability to maintain composure in these politically charged times. In reality, Hovater has little to be angry about, considering he does not worry his family will be deported from the country they call home or banned from entering it.

Read More Trump Only Condemns Terror Attacks When The Suspect Is Not White

Moreover, the profile also talked of the horrors of being a Nazi in United States.

During his wedding, the man who believes “races should be separate” was afraid Antifa, an anti-fascist organization fighting neo-Nazis, might show up to ruin the event. Thankfully, the bigot confessed President Donald Trump had placated most of his fears as his administration has carved a safe space for him.

After today, I’m convinced more than ever that the New York Times needs more women and more minorities on their editorial board and senior management.



A human interest piece on a literal, actual Nazi would never have made it off the drawing board in a diverse, mixed newsroom. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) November 26, 2017

Get ready to read a fucking sentence. It's a sentence about a Nazi. Are you ready? Lay the fuck down.



Here goes.



Quick reminder: It's about a fucking Nazi. A Nazi. Nazi. It's a sentence about a Nazi.



"In person, his Midwestern manners would please anyone’s mother." — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) November 25, 2017

With all the criticism coming his way, writer Richard Fausset attempted to do some damage control and published another piece, where he accepted his profile did not answer the question he had set out to ask.

“Why did this man — intelligent, socially adroit and raised middle class amid the relatively well-integrated environments of United States military bases — gravitate toward the furthest extremes of American political discourse?” he wrote.

Here is an idea. How about we all accept in a country built on genocide and racial apartheid, white supremacy is so embedded it only takes a bigoted leader for people to accept their latent racism. Minorities are only OK when as long as they do not stand up for their rights or demand equality.

We eat Wheaties, watch Seinfeld, have hipster beards and at night we march with torches hoping to eradicate the world of Jews and the colored. Other than that, really we're normal and harmless: "In America’s Heartland, the Nazi Sympathizer Next Door" https://t.co/UA3UDk7W5I — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 25, 2017

This dreck and the “dapper Nazi” dreck is what led us here.



Newspapers, you have a responsibility. I mean, I wouldn’t think this would need to be spelled out but...



DO ????NOT????NORMALIZE????NAZISM???? https://t.co/jMPdkyv8P2 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 25, 2017

I’m stunned. The Times wrote a domesticated profile of a Nazi (about his wedding & cats & family life) & actually acknowledged within the damn piece that this is exactly what the far-right wants pic.twitter.com/r3ZRC5adTk — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 25, 2017

giving people like this some of the finite space, attention and empathy in your newspaper is a choice. shame on the Times https://t.co/ctsxCLMj8n — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) November 25, 2017

Read More A Former Nazi Contributed Thousands Of Dollars To The GOP: Report

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Brian Snyder