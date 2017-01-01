The Obamacare Repeal Can Put The Lives Of These Patients In Jeopardy

If the GOP succeeds in repealing ACA, people with diabetes, HIV/AIDS, cancer, blood pressure, hypertension, high cholesterol and asthma will be hit the hardest.

In 2009, a Harvard Medical School/Cambridge Health Alliance study found that 45,000 Americans died every year because of lack of medical insurance. However, once the Affordable Care Act came into being — despite all its shortcomings — it decreased the number of uninsured Americans aged 18-64 from 18 percent in 2013 to 11.9 percent by late 2015.

The ACA not just made it illegal for insurance companies to exclude people with preexisting conditions but has also laid greater importance on preventive care and screenings.

However, now it seems, the Republicans are hell bent on repealing the act that has saved millions of lives.

Take a look at the video above to see how the ACA benefits patients with these diseases and what its repeal means to millions of Americans.