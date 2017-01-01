Off-Duty Cop Dies In Fiery Crash After Colleagues Mistakenly Chase Him

An off-duty Chicago police officer caused a deadly crash that killed him and a civilian woman after being chased by two on-duty cops by mistake.

In a tragic twist of fate, an off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a car crash after being pursued by a fellow member of law enforcement.

Early Tuesday, on-duty cops in an unmarked car began tracking a vehicle they thought was connected to a crime, according to Patch.

However, it turns out the car was the personal vehicle of another officer who was off-duty. A chase ensued, but there were no sirens used during the pursuit because unmarked police cars are not equipped with them. Their blue lights were activated but were turned off just before the crash occurred.

At one point, the off-duty cop sped into an intersection where he collided into a civilian woman’s vehicle. Both drivers — who were pinned in each of their cars — were killed when their vehicles caught fire. The identities of the deceased have not yet been made public, according to ABC News.

An Independent Police Review Authority investigation is underway; however, Chicago Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a press conference that it appears the officers were unaware that they were chasing a fellow cop at the time.

"This is among the most difficult heartbreaking messages I've had to make due to the unnecessary loss of life," Johnson said, offering his condolences to both victims' families.

"Heartbreaking" doesn't even begin to describe how harrowing this ordeal is. A simple mistake resulted in the loss of two innocent lives.