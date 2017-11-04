Before Being Killed, Green Beret Uncovered SEALs' Stolen Cash

The officer allegedly confronted the Navy SEALs involved in a corruption scandal. Unfortunately, he was killed in what appears to be a strangulation incident.

Logan Melgar, 34, was a staff sergeant in the Army’s 3rd Special Forces Group and a Green Beret when he noticed two members of SEAL Team Six were involved in a corruption scheme. Now, investigators believe Melgar was murdered because of what he knew.

Read More Trump Praises Saudi Rulers After Mass Arrests For Corruption

According to The Daily Beast, the elite Navy commandos, which include Petty Officer Anthony E. DeDolph and an unnamed officer, allegedly pocketed cash from a government-backed fund from which officials took money to pay informants. When Melgar discovered their scheme, the corrupt SEALs allegedly asked him to join in. Since Melgar refused, the commandos then allegedly killed him out of fear of being ousted.

Melgar was eventually found dead in what seemed to be a strangulation. Before dying, however, Melgar told his wife he had a bad feeling about two of his partners in an intelligence operation in the West African nation of Mali.

While the reports are still not clear on what exactly happened on June 4 that eventually led to Melgar’s death, The Daily Beast reports that an altercation allegedly took place, leading to Melgar losing consciousness. After he stopped breathing, officials said, the SEALs purportedly attempted to open an airway in the victim’s throat. He was then driven to a nearby French clinic where he was declared dead upon arrival.

When interviewed by officials, the SEALs said they found Melgar and attempted to help him. They also claimed the victim had been drinking that night, but the autopsy reveals that Melgar hadn’t consumed one drop of alcohol prior to the incident.

Now that The Intercept has reported that DeDolph is a former professional mixed martial arts fighter and Melgar died of what appears to be strangulation after an altercation, the SEALs’ version of the incident seems hard to believe.

If Melgar’s account of events is correct and he had reason to believe the SEALs involved in this incident were corrupt, it forces us to question how many other cases of corruption in the military take place regularly unbeknownst to the U.S. population.

While Melgar was honest and appears to have attempted to do the right thing, other cases may go virtually unaddressed simply because corrupt individuals are never caught.