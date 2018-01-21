Trump Reportedly Mocks Indian Prime Minister's Accent

President Donald Trump allegedly engaged in racial mockery of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the latter chastised Trump's strategy in Afghanistan.

New allegations of racist behavior on the part of President Donald Trump have surfaced, this time suggesting he mocked the Prime Minister of India by imitating his accent.

According to senior administration officials, Trump is known to engage in racially-charged mocking of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office. The latter had chastised Trump during a meeting last year for the United States' continued involvement in Afghanistan. “Never has a country given so much away for so little in return,” Modi said of the U.S.

The revelation comes as word has spread that the U.S. plans to send 1,000 additional troops to the region, adding to the 5,500 Trump has already sent since becoming president. In total, more than 15,000 U.S. troops are currently serving in Afghanistan, per a report from November.

The United States has had a military presence in Afghanistan since 2001, after a campaign to battle the Taliban began in response to their refusal to hand over 9/11 terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden. No plan to remove troops or end our presence in the country has yet been offered by the Trump administration, which has provided questionable commentary on the situation there since Trump took office.

Trump’s alleged portrayal of Prime Minister Modi is just one more example of his racist attitudes toward individuals who are not of a European, Caucasian background. Earlier this month, during negotiations on continuing to fund the government while also discussing issues of immigration, Trump reportedly asked why we should allow immigrants from “shithole countries” like Haiti and African nations into the U.S., further elaborating that he’d prefer immigrants from countries like Norway — which is predominantly white.

It’s difficult to defend this president any longer. His racist views and caricatures of individuals from non-white countries makes it difficult for leaders across the globe to take our nation seriously.

Trump’s racism is making our country less influential on the world stage. But what’s worse, it’s straining relationships in regions of the world, which in turn may compromise the safety of our troops or our national security strategy, if we indeed have one at all under this president.