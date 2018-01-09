Kushner Was Warned About His Close Ties To Rupert Murdoch’s Ex-Wife

Wendi Deng Murdoch, who has been romantically linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has not been accused of anything so far, according to the report.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has found himself at the center of yet another controversy – this time because of his close friendship with media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife, Wendi Deng Murdoch.

Intelligence officials have reportedly warned the senior White House aide his close ties to the Chinese-American businesswoman might not be in the best interest of the United States, as they believe she might be working in coalition with the Chinese government.

According to the report published in the Wall Street Journal, Murdoch could use her relationship with both Kushner and his wife, first daughter Ivanka Trump, to further the interests of the communist country – even though there is no substantial evidence to prove the theory.

Murdoch, who has been romantically linked to former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair and Russian President Vladimir Putin, has not been accused of anything so far.

Ivanka's best friend Wendi Deng Murdoch & Jared Kushner's bro Joshua Kushner were both in Moscow, Russia when the campaign started in June of 2015. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. Like the hundreds of other “coincidences” that lead everyone to same conclusion=Trump’s a traitor. pic.twitter.com/USBA6NYiqi — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 16, 2018

However, in a meeting being described as a “routine senior staff security briefing” meant to “highlight to Mr. Kushner, who was new to government, the need to be careful in his dealings with people whose interests may not align with those of the U.S.” officials voiced concerns over a $100 million garden project in Washington, D.C., funded by the Chinese government.

Apparently, the proposed designs of the garden include a 70-foot-tall tower that authorities fear could pose a threat to national security or be used for surveillance.

Meanwhile, Murdoch’s spokesman told the publication she “has absolutely no knowledge of any garden projects funded by the Chinese government” and “has no knowledge of any FBI concerns or other intelligence agency concerns relating to her or her associations.”

It is also important to note the Wall Street Journal is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, who married Wendi, his third wife, in 1999. The couple split in 2013 and the media giant has since been going around, telling people his ex was a Chinese spy, according to “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” author Michael Wolff.

Since their divorce, Murdoch has been telling anybody who would listen that Wendi is a Chinese spy--and had been throughout the marriage. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 16, 2018

The Chinese embassy in Washington has slammed the allegations, claiming they are “full of groundless and completely false information.”

“We do not comment on the internal affairs of the U.S., but it seems that some people have wild imagination[s],” the embassy said in a statement to the HuffPost. “The fact is, over the years, the two governments have been working very hard to make continuous progress on the project in a transparent manner.”

For those who might not remember, shortly before the 2016 election, Ivanka Trump posted an Instagram photo with Murdoch that she took during her visit to Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The friendship between the two women goes back years. In fact, according to the People magazine, Wendi Deng Murdoch fixed up Ivanka with Kushner, her now-husband.

