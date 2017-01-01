Ohio Cop May Get 24-Hour Suspension For Kicking Black Man In Head

“I have every expectation the Public Safety Director will discipline Officer Rosen in a manner that holds him accountable for his actions.”

A video that made rounds on the internet earlier this year, showing a police officer violently kicking a black man in the head has stirred up things at the Columbus Police Department.

Officials have recommended that officer Zachary Rosen from Columbus, Ohio, be put on a 1-day suspension for kicking the man, despite that he was following his commands and instructions.

In the clip, an officer can be seen handcuffing Demarko Anderson while saying something about his hands that are already behind him, to which Anderson repeatedly replies “I am sir. I am sir.”

Soon, Rosen intervenes and stomps on Anderson’s head so hard that his head bounces on the sidewalk. Then, a few other officers get off a police van and one pulls the black man’s hands up.

Things only get worse when one officer gets on his knees on Anderon’s head and keeps him pinned down.

Then suddenly the officer grabs him by the collar and pulls him into a standing position before pushing him into a police car

“While the Chief of Police has made a recommendation for discipline in the use of force case involving Officer Rosen, the Director of Public Safety will make the final decision under the current FOP contract,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

It must be noted though that the Chief of Columbus Police Kim Jacobs has recommended the 24-hour suspension for Rosen.

A 24-hour suspension for an officer who has treated a man so violently is surely ridiculous to say the least. Hopefully, the Director of Public Safety will treat the officer just as he deserves to be treated, and give him a stricter punishment so such incidences do not occur in the future.