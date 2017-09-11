'We're Allowed To Kick': Cops Brutally Beat Unarmed Black Man

“This is my child, they messed up my son. His head, his face, his ribs, he's like almost broken. I want justice.”

Police in Columbus, Ohio, were recorded on camera brutally kicking and punching a suspect, a black man, during an arrest.

Timothy Davis, 31, was being arrested for an open warrant related to resisting arrest.

In the video, the officers can be seen using excessive force on him. Police claim he “tensed up to fight” after they identified themselves and told him he was under arrest.

Franklin County Municipal Court documents also show officers grabbed a hold Davis.

Columbus police refused to comment on the incident as an internal investigation into the incident is now underway.

“We are allowed to punch and we are allowed to kick. That’s part of our use of force continuum and it all depends on what the behavior of the suspect is at the time. Certainly, we don’t want to go out there and punch citizens of our city but we have the authority, we have the responsibility to arrest people and sometimes arrests can be ugly,” said Police Spokesman Sgt. Dean Worthington.

Although Davis has history of criminal and arrest record, he was lying on the floor, unarmed, when the police hit him.

“This is no joking matter. This is my child, they messed up my son. His head, his face, his ribs, he's like almost broken. I want justice,” said Valerie Johnson, Davis’ mother.

People in Columbus also called police out for the brutal act and carried out anti-police brutality protests.

THE PEOPLE RALLY FOR JUSTICE FOR TIMOTHY DAVIS BRUTALLY ATTACKED BY THE COLUMBUS POLICE DEPARTMENT #ColumbusOhio pic.twitter.com/b1xg85kPW7 — RubenCastillaHerrera (@OhioLatinx) September 9, 2017

People on social media also called for a boycott of the store as they think the store owner, to some extent, is also responsible for the inhumane act.

However, store owner Jehad Elzaben justified her stance.

“Like a customer saying, why I don’t stop the police. We cannot stop the police, this is the police. Anybody have a problem with the police go to police station and let them know,” she said.

Read More Cop Allegedly Runs Over Black Man After Mistaking Him For A Suspect

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Jonathan Bachman