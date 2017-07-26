© Reuters, Bruce Lamm, Social Media Website

One Dead, Seven Injured As Ohio State Fare Ride Malfunctions

by
editors
Horrifying footage shows a section of the mechanical ride coming loose just as it took off, throwing several passengers in the air.

One person reportedly died while seven others were injured after a  ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

Dramatic footage showed a section of the ride, known as the “Fireball,” coming loose just as it took off. The passengers can be seen being thrown off the spinning ride. According to the Columbus Fire Division, the incident took place at about 7:20 p.m.  

The Fireball ride was reportedly manufactured by Dutch ride maker KMG and was branded as an "aggressive thrill ride." According to the information from KMG's website, the 24-seat ride swings like a pendulum — up to 120° with a maximum height of 20m — and revolves at a speed of 15 rpm.

Five people were taken to the nearby hospitals in critical condition, Battalion Chief Steve Martin of the city's Fire Division said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The victims were from 31 to 41 years of age.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Medical Director David Evans told CNN, videos recorded by the bystanders helped them in figuring out the intensity of the injuries.

"Having that video really showed us that this was a great force and a great mechanism, really consistent with a high-speed motor vehicle crash with an ejection, really something more along those lines," he said. 

An 18-year-old man reportedly landed 50 feet from the ride and died on impact. 

Ohio Gov. John Kasich sent out his condolences over the fatal accident.

 

He also ordered to close down all rides at the fair until each one of them was inspected.

"It's a very tough day and a very tough night for the people of our state," he said at a news conference, describing the incident as a tragedy.

A video posted by an Instagram user showed first aid workers and other officers inspecting the scene.

 

Social media users also expressed concerns for the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic ordeal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Toddler Rides Toy Car Into Oncoming Rush Hour Traffic

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters,Bruce Lamm, Social Media Website

Tags:
accident children columbus death toll fare malfunction news ohio ohio state passengers rides united states video
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Organic Right Rail Article Thumbnails

People Also Read.

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.