One Dead, Seven Injured As Ohio State Fare Ride Malfunctions

Horrifying footage shows a section of the mechanical ride coming loose just as it took off, throwing several passengers in the air.

One person reportedly died while seven others were injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

Dramatic footage showed a section of the ride, known as the “Fireball,” coming loose just as it took off. The passengers can be seen being thrown off the spinning ride. According to the Columbus Fire Division, the incident took place at about 7:20 p.m.

The Fireball ride was reportedly manufactured by Dutch ride maker KMG and was branded as an "aggressive thrill ride." According to the information from KMG's website, the 24-seat ride swings like a pendulum — up to 120° with a maximum height of 20m — and revolves at a speed of 15 rpm.

Five people were taken to the nearby hospitals in critical condition, Battalion Chief Steve Martin of the city's Fire Division said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The victims were from 31 to 41 years of age.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Medical Director David Evans told CNN, videos recorded by the bystanders helped them in figuring out the intensity of the injuries.

"Having that video really showed us that this was a great force and a great mechanism, really consistent with a high-speed motor vehicle crash with an ejection, really something more along those lines," he said.

An 18-year-old man reportedly landed 50 feet from the ride and died on impact.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich sent out his condolences over the fatal accident.

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

He also ordered to close down all rides at the fair until each one of them was inspected.

"It's a very tough day and a very tough night for the people of our state," he said at a news conference, describing the incident as a tragedy.

A video posted by an Instagram user showed first aid workers and other officers inspecting the scene.

Social media users also expressed concerns for the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic ordeal.

Jane and I send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who were impacted by the accident at the Ohio State Fair this evening. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) July 27, 2017

We are continuing to monitor the tragic situation at the @OhioStateFair. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. — Mary Taylor (@MaryTaylorOH) July 27, 2017

Terrible news from the Ohio State Fair tonight - thinking of all those affected and their loved ones. https://t.co/sAjioHkRvA — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 27, 2017

i rode the same exact ride today that collapsed at the ohio state fair.. that couldve been me. my heart aches for those hurt and injured. ?? — grace (@xgraceok) July 26, 2017

Ohio state fair ?? prayers for families pic.twitter.com/YuFR9IukOD — jaxsons mommy (@brookeemf) July 27, 2017

guys someone really died at the ohio state fair ?? i don't know who but rest in peace — rocky (@RaquelTyo) July 27, 2017

Ohio State Fair tragedy: this pic I took in front of Amsterdam's Royal Palace shows how lethal a broken “Fire Ball” ride could be. So sad. pic.twitter.com/Lnw8Swx8yq — Anthony Citrano (@acitrano) July 27, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters,Bruce Lamm, Social Media Website