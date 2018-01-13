OK City Workers Recorded Calling Martin Luther King Day ‘N***** Day’

“We can just call it JER Day: James Earl Ray,” one of the workers said. “Not that we don’t like black people.”

It seems Oklahoma has extremely racist water department employees.

Just a few days prior to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a tape was released which showed exactly how disrespectful some white people can be to one of the most important figures to protest racial discrimination.

The audio was recorded by Michael Wittmer, who also worked in the water department and revealed a conversation between two of his colleagues, Joe Swimmer and Matt McLean.

Swimmer, the water supervisor at the city reportedly asked “Do we get Martin Luther King Day off?”

He was answered by McLean who replied, “no ni****” day for us.”

“We’re off for ni**** day?” asked Swimmer to which McLean answered “Yes.”

“They call it that,” said Swimmer. “I’m not celebrating ni**** day.”

McLean had a reply to that as well.

“We can just call it JER Day: James Earl Ray,” he said, referring to the Nazi who assassinated MLK.

“Not that we don’t like black people,” McLean said as if to soften the blow of his racism.

“I’m not racist. I’m just saying that’s what it’s called here,” Swimmer insisted, to which McLean replied “you love everybody.”

Wittmer, who is part of the street crew, said he started recording his interactions with co-workers less than a year ago after he became concerned the top brass were looking for reasons to fire him and replace him with a family member of a city employee.

Wittmer said this sort of conversation is the norm at city hall — but this time he had had enough.

"Take care of your job professionally and do the right thing to people," Wittmer says. "I'd like for the upper management to be gone and Joe to be gone."

“The employees that work with me haven’t been too happy with me,” Wittmer said to Fox 25. “They feel like they were misled, but they weren’t misled. They just shouldn’t have been saying what they were saying.”

“I thought it was real disrespectful,” he added, saying King deserved to be honor no matter what race he belonged to.

Wittmer also said he faced consequences for sharing the audio. When he went to work the next day after handing over the audio to Tulsa World, a local publication, he realized his key would not open the door.

The two workers have reportedly resigned and the City of Warner officials hosted a town hall meeting where they addressed the resignation and said they will carry out an investigation into the incident.

