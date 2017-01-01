GOP Congressman Tells His Constituents: ‘I Pay For Myself'

Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin told voters at a town hall meeting that it's “bullcrap” that they pay his salary.

Republican Markwayne Mullin engaged in a heated exchange with his constituents when one of them reminded the elected official that he was paid to be there.

“You say you pay for me to do this. Bullcrap. I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I got there and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is a service. No one here pays me to go,” said Mullin.

When several people contradicted this claim, Mullin went on, “I’m just saying this is a service for me, not a career, and I thank God this is not how I make my living.”

Following the shocking exchange, a spokesperson for Mullin told Tulsa World the congressman was referring to the taxes he paid as private citizen as well as a business owner. Despite being an elected official, Mullin continues to serve on the board of Mullin Plumbing, Inc., and related companies.

“Like all business owners, Congressman Mullin pays his taxes, which contribute to congressional salaries,” the spokesperson said.

