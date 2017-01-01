© Wikimedia Commons

GOP Congressman Tells His Constituents: ‘I Pay For Myself'

by
Fatimah Mazhar
Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin told voters at a town hall meeting that it's “bullcrap” that they pay his salary.

An Oklahoma congressman has come under fire after telling voters at a town hall meeting that it's “bullcrap” that they pay his salary.

Republican Markwayne Mullin engaged in a heated exchange with his constituents when one of them reminded the elected official that he was paid to be there.

“You say you pay for me to do this. Bullcrap. I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I got there and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is a service. No one here pays me to go,” said Mullin.

When several people contradicted this claim, Mullin went on, “I’m just saying this is a service for me, not a career, and I thank God this is not how I make my living.”

Read More: GOP Lawmakers Are Avoiding Town Halls So They Don’t Get Yelled At

Following the shocking exchange, a spokesperson for Mullin told Tulsa World the congressman was referring to the taxes he paid as private citizen as well as a business owner. Despite being an elected official, Mullin continues to serve on the board of Mullin Plumbing, Inc., and related companies.

 “Like all business owners, Congressman Mullin pays his taxes, which contribute to congressional salaries,” the spokesperson said.

You can watch the bizarre exchange between Mullin and his constituents in the video above.

Tags:
congressman congressman markwayne mullin gop gop congressman markwayne mullin markwayne mullin taxes news oklahoma oklahoma congressman republican congressman town hall united states
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.