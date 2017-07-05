GOP State Senator Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Uber Driver

“She was giving this person a ride… And, he kept reaching around, grabbing her, kissing on her, things along those lines,” said a police sergeant.

If this is true, he should be charged, convicted and resign!... https://t.co/Uhkz0bCDFB — WethePeopleOklahoma (@WeThePeopleOkla) July 5, 2017

Yet another Republican has been accused of sexual harassment.

Oklahoma State Sen. Bryce Marlatt (R-Woodward) is reportedly under investigation after an Uber driver accused him of touching her inappropriately while she was dropping him off at a hotel.

The driver, who has not been named, stated she picked up the senator on June 26 around 10 p.m. in Oklahoma City. While she was driving, the senator allegedly leaned forward, grabbed her forcefully and then started kissing her on the neck.

“She was giving this person a ride,” said Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight, according to KFOR News. “He was in the back seat. And, he kept reaching around, grabbing her, kissing on her, things along those lines.”

After dropping Marlatt off at the hotel, the driver then went to a local bar and started searching online for the man based on his basic information. Two days later, she reported the incident to the authorities and claimed she was “unsure what she needed to do,” according to police report. The driver also showed police a photograph of the suspect which she got online.

Marlatt’s attorney, Robert Don Gifford, said the senator was “shocked and surprised” by the sexual harassment allegations.

“He was really wants to get to the bottom of this. He's asked us to reach out to Uber, which we have. We're trying to get to the bottom of this and figure out what's going on,” Gifford said.

The driver said she wanted to press charges against the senator but alleged Uber was refusing to provide her information about her passenger. However, the transportation network service later said it would cooperate with the police and release information to law enforcement officials.

They also condemned the incident.

“What's been reported is not tolerated and has no place on the Uber app,” Uber said in a statement to the BuzzFeed. “We are working with the Oklahoma City Police Department and will provide any information to them that would be helpful for their ongoing investigation.”

Another Oklahoma family values Republican doing what they do best. #hypocrites https://t.co/bXBoiRkMt1 — Harold (@OKCliberal) July 5, 2017

Can somebody ask the OK State Senators not to be doing lewd acts or Sexually ASSAULT the Uber Drivers? Thx https://t.co/8LJaWr3G1c v @kfor — Harvey King of Shade (@bodysculptorokc) July 6, 2017

I think we need a "total and complete shutdown" of the OK State Senate until we know "what the hell is going on" https://t.co/f7TlNxmiOH — Harvey King of Shade (@bodysculptorokc) July 6, 2017

He could be the the third Oklahoma lawmaker brought down by a scandal this year. https://t.co/jopY0xK9Du — Christopher (@CBOwenII) July 6, 2017

This isn’t the first time the Oklahoma state senator has been accused of inappropriate behavior while in a car. In 2014, Marlatt was arrested by a Woodward County deputy after he had worked late and mixed himself a drink in his office. After he became sleepy behind the wheel, he pulled his truck off the road and parked his car. A sheriff’s deputy found him passed out over his wheel and reeking of alcohol.

When the deputy asked him how much he had to drink his initial answer was, “no more than anybody else.” He later told him, “I had what you would call a bourbon and Coke” and had “one and a half glasses.”

Marlatt had to pay more than $1,500 in fines and other costs and was sentenced to one year deferred and placed on probation.