Even Handcuffs Couldn’t Keep This Man From Proposing To His Girlfriend

Talk about understanding and companionship.

An Oklahoma man made his mind to ask his girlfriend to marry him – but the timing was a little odd.

Brandon Thompson was being arrested at his Muskogee, Oklahoma, home on July 4 when he decided to express his genuine feelings to the love of his life.

According to the Muskogee County District Court documents, Thompson had six felony warrants out for his arrest. Officers told CNN the bench warrants were for failure to appear in court or failure to pay.

The 35-year-old proposed his girlfriend, Leandria Keith, while he was handcuffed. The video caught with police body camera shows the touching moment.

The officers couldn’t believe what was happening but decided to help Thompson during his big moment.

Thompson, who was celebrating his birthday in his front yard at the time, first made a request to the police officers just as he was being detained.

"I asked the officer if I could propose," he recalled. "The officer said, 'You want to do what?' and I said, 'I want to propose to her.'"

Officer Bob Lynch and his partner Officer Lincoln Anderson gave him the permission.

"It took us by surprise that he asked if he could do it," Anderson, who is also the Muskogee police spokesman, told CNN.

Thompson’s mother can be seen in the footage, insisting his son to "do it now" before asking him to get the ring. He soon got down on his knees and made the proposal.

"I love you," he said. "Will you be my wife, please?"

Keith’s response was affirmative.

The officer wearing the bodycam even helped Thompson by switching his handcuffed hands from his back to his front so he could place the engagement ring on Keith's finger.

"I was shocked," Keith exclaimed.

The couple told the network they have been together since May 2016. They now plan to get married once Thompson's legal troubles are resolved.

"When you're in love with somebody and you know that you want to spend the rest of your life with them, you just want them to know how you feel," mentioned Thompson. "I wanted a new start for me and with the police taking me to jail I didn't have to worry about my warrants anymore."

Thompson was already trying to turn his life around and had been coaching at a peewee football team lately.

"So many young kids grow up without fathers and don't have the correct type of guidance," he continued. "I've been down that road before. I don't want them to make the same mistakes I've made."

He can be seen making a promise to his wife-to-be and mother that he will turn his life around and "get a job."

Keith later used all her savings to bail the love of her life out of jail a day after his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

The police officers hope that people will be able to see the human side of law enforcement after Thompsons’ proposal scenario.

"We all want to see someone get their life on track," said Anderson. "Hopefully it will help him make the choices it will take to support his future wife and his kids. And if by letting him take a moment before going to jail to do what he did, then we did our jobs."