Racist Shopper Accosts Mexican-American Woman For ‘Speaking Immigrant’

“On this side of the Red River, north of the Rio Grand, north of the Red River, we speak English and English only,” screamed the man identified only as Jack.

An Oklahoma man went on a racist tirade inside a Goodwill store in Durant after he overheard another shopper speaking Spanish, the second most spoken language in the United States, on her cell phone.

The incident, caught on camera by the woman he accosted, showed the man, who initially refused to identify himself, hurling ethnic slurs at Maty Roberts, her daughter Allison and daughter’s boyfriend Dakota Hodge.

Roberts was speaking to her sister when the white man began harassing their small group. The woman decided to record the ordeal after the racist man started calling them “wet*****.”

“He just kept spitting out words, like, ‘You’re an immigrant and you need to go back to your country,’” recalled Alison Roberts.

After Hodge confronted the man, demanding “Sir, are you the one who hates wet*****?” the man appeared to get even more agitated.

“Wetbacks, wetbacks, wetbacks — because you’re an immigrant,” he yelled, interrupting Roberts as she tried to speak. “No, you’re speaking immigrant.”

Roberts’ daughter soon left the store, but the man confronted her again at the checkout line.

“I don’t speak English. I don’t speak English. No comprende, you lousy-speaking immigrant,” he said, mocking her.

Later, the unshaven men told them his name was “Goofy.”

Roberts, who born in Mexico and became a U.S. citizen in 2008, told the man, “I came here legally and I pay my taxes,” but his attitude did not change.

In fact, he kept ranting about immigrants even as he sat inside his car in the parking lot and the police arrived.

“Get that b**** out of here, get that b**** out of here. I’ll show you World War III, it starts right here,” he told officers.

“Immigrant, immigrant, immigrant,” he chanted. “F****** wet*****.”

The man eventually told the cops his name was Jack, but refused give his last name.

“On this side of the Red River, north of the Rio Grand, north of the Red River, we speak English and English only,” he said, before telling the police he needed to go home because his blood pressure was high.

Roberts later posted the clips of the encounter on Facebook, where they immediately went viral.

