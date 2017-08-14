Oklahoma Police Chief Ousted Over Running White Supremacist Websites

Interim Police Chief Bart Alsbrook stepped down after local news reporters linked him to not one but two white supremacist websites.

Newly appointed interim chief of police in Colbert, Oklahoma, resigned from his position amid raging controversy surrounding his alleged links to two neo-Nazi websites promoting racist media and memorabilia aimed at white nationalists, according to the Tulsa World.

Bart Alsbrook, who recently became the city’s third police chief so far this year, came under fire after a local news reporter, Rachel Knapp from KXII, noticed there was only one hate group in Texoma region on the Southern Poverty Center’s “Hate Map.”

Given the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, a few days prior, Knapp began investigating the website for the ISD Records and traced the paperwork back to 2004. As it turns out, a person named Bart Asbrook not only owned ISD Records but also NS88 Videos.

“We called Alsbrook about that application last week. He denied he was the Bart Alsbrook behind ISDrecords.com,” KXII reported. “We searched for another Bart Alsbrook and couldn’t find another person with that name in the United States.”

Alsbrook has so far refuted the claims and blamed it all on identity theft. However, he is still going ahead with his resignation.

Apart from the fact he is reportedly the only other Bart Alsbrook in the country, the controversial websites are also registered to the former officer’s name and home address in internet domain records and public business records.

In addition to that, both of the sites went down mere hours after the reporter questioned Alsbrook about them.

“When we called him back to ask him about it, Alsbrook claimed a group of skinheads stole his wallet and began using his name after a fight at a heavy metal concert in the 1990s,” KXII added in its report.

As if the evidence was not incriminating enough already, news outlets also dug up a 2005 SPLC report where Alsbrook, who was once charged with attempted murder but had the charges dropped later, was identified as the Texas state chapter coordinator for the extremist group “Blood And Honour.”

During the time, he also reportedly travelled to Ohio for meetings with “skinhead groups from at least eight states.” The same year, Alsbrook attempted to register the trademark “Blood Honour,” according to the Tulsa World.

As for ISD Records, it used to sell "Combat 18” patches, apparently linked to the “Blood and Honour” movement and derived from the initials of Adolf Hitler. The website also sold other skinhead merchandise, including patches for Hitler Youth, the KKK and SS, swastikas and Confederate flags. Their music included singles like, “Hitler was Right” and “Start up the Panzers.”

“Throughout the 1990s Combat 18 was associated with acts of terrorism and violence including arson attacks,” the BBC reported.

This is not the first time a law enforcement official lost their job over their racist activity on the internet.

Just last year, Tom Angel, chief of staff to L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, stepped down from his post after the Los Angeles Times published several discriminatory and Islamophobic emails he had forwarded in 2012 and 2013.

Earlier this year, Assistant Police Chief Wayne Welsh from Estherwood, Louisiana, resigned after an anti-interracial dating meme he posted on his Facebook page went viral.

