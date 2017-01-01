Canada To Offer Omar Khadr A $10 Million Apology

Despite spending years in jail for war crimes he did not commit, Omar Khadr may soon be able to say his name has been cleared as Canada readies to apologize.

Omar Khadr, a real victim of the misguided War on Terror, is going to be compensated $10 million for the pain and suffering the Canadian government has caused him, Al Jazeera reports.

Khadr, who's now 30 years old, was subject to a series of questionable and flat-out immoral interrogation methods in 2010 when he pleaded guilty to killing an American soldier in Afghanistan when he was 15 years old. Two years later, he was sent to Canada to serve the rest of his sentence.

Recently, however, his confession was dismissed by Canada's Supreme Court after a review of how he was treated.

At the time, he was suspected of throwing a grenade that killed an American special forces medic, United States Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer. At Guantanamo Bay, a military commission charged him with war crimes.

After having spent 10 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit, justice finally came for the Canadian citizen.

Khadr was released on bail in May 2015 and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. In September of the same year, he was allowed to remove the bracelet and visit his family in Toronto.

Afterward, the Canadian conservative government attempted to reverse the decision and put Khadr back behind bars. However, in 2016, Canada's newly-elected liberal government revoked the conservative administration's plans, upholding Khadr's release.

As Khadr announced his engagement to human-rights advocate Muna Abougoush, he continued to fight to prove his innocence.

Now, an official familiar with Khadr's case has told The Associated Press that the Canadian government will be giving Khadr over $10 million in compensation. While details on the deal have yet to be made public, it appears to have been reached in June between the Canadian justice ministry and Khadr's attorney, Al Jazeera reports.

On top of the money Khadr is about to receive, the Canadian government should also be apologizing to the 30-year-old for having kept him in jail for such a long time over a crime he didn't commit.

According to Al Jazeera's Daniel Lak, this change of heart is welcome after the man's “15-year legal saga.”

“I think it is a very big day for supporters of Omar Khadr,” Lak said.

We agree and believe that the day this apology materializes will also be a big day for justice, as Khadr's fight to clear his name took many years of his youth, despite all evidence showing he was never the one who took the life of the U.S. soldier.